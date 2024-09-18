Airbus opens customer support centre in Johannesburg

Gabriel Semelas will lead Airbus' operations in Africa and the Middle East.

Airbus has opened a new customer support centre in Johannesburg to strengthen its local presence and serve as a regional hub.

The aircraft manufacturer says the centre “will drive the development of existing local capabilities ensuring access to maintenance and training resources while fostering a stronger, more collaborative ecosystem in the region.”

Airbus employs over 3 300 people in the MEA region, sources supplies locally, and provides technical support to its partners.

It projects Africa will need 1 460 new aircraft by 2043, along with 15 000 pilots and 20 000 mechanics.

New Africa lead

Airbus has also appointed Gabriel Semelas as president of its Africa and Middle East operations, effective January 1, 2025.

Semelas, with over 24 years in the aeronautical industry, previously served as CFO at Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug and led Airbus’ commercial aircraft contracts in MEA.

He succeeds Mikail Houari, who has significantly expanded Airbus’ regional presence.

