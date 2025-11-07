whitepaper AI’s impact on productivity and the workforce.

Since the emergence of the modern artificial intelligence (AI) era, it often seems as if AI has already gone through more hype cycle peaks and valleys than most technologies experience in a lifetime. Announcements of profound breakthroughs, such as besting the Turing Test, inflate expectations to lofty heights, only to follow with the disillusionment that comes with puzzling AI hallucinations or results that underwhelm.

This dynamic inevitably leads to endless corporate anxiety as leaders attempt to keep their fear of missing out (FOMO) or fear of making the wrong AI bet in check. Despite the lessons learned from prior waves of era-defining innovation – notably, transformative change is harder and takes longer, organisations face the reality of having to answer to investors, boards, staff and customers. The status quo of inaction is usually not an option.

This latest research from CompTIA is part corroboration and part exploration. A quantitative survey commissioned by CompTIA of more than 1 100 US business respondents seeks to corroborate established patterns of AI use, while exploring new facets of the challenges companies face in navigating the many moving parts of AI deployments in the enterprise. This research provides a glimpse into how the average company contends with AI developments. The most advanced, niche or theoretical uses at the artificial general intelligence (AGI) frontier are beyond the scope of this report.

