Aligning ICT growth with SA’s development goals

André Kannemeyer, Chief Technology Officer, Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

The recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) highlighted how the country’s prosperity hinges on digital inclusion and technological advancement. As President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the government's commitment to bridging the digital divide, expanding connectivity and boosting SME resilience, the ICT sector has a crucial role to play in driving these national priorities.

Duxbury Networking believes that technological progress and inclusive growth go hand in hand. As a local industry player, the company is deeply invested in supporting these national development goals by helping businesses and communities harness the power of digital connectivity.

Bridging the digital divide

One of the most pressing themes from SONA 2025 was the call to bridge the digital divide and ensure that underserved communities gain access to reliable internet connectivity. Digital exclusion remains a barrier to economic participation, particularly in rural areas. Addressing this challenge requires a multi-stakeholder approach and innovative technology solutions.

Duxbury supports initiatives that bring high-speed connectivity to underserved regions. By enabling internet service providers (ISPs) with cost-effective, scalable networking solutions, the company helps drive community-based projects and rural broadband expansions. Additionally, Duxbury champions digital literacy programmes through skills development initiatives to ensure that access translates into opportunity.

Boosting SME resilience through digital enablement

SMEs are the backbone of our economy, contributing significantly to employment and GDP. Yet, as President Ramaphosa highlighted, many struggle to survive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enhancing their resilience through technology is therefore critical to achieve sustainable growth.

Duxbury empowers SMEs with networking solutions tailored to their unique challenges. From reliable, secure connectivity to cloud-based collaboration tools, Duxbury helps small businesses optimise their operations and improve their competitiveness. Moreover, the company supports flexible financing models, such as opex solutions, to reduce the cost barriers that often prevent SMEs from accessing advanced technologies.

Driving ICT skills development

A key component of national progress is equipping people with the digital skills required to thrive in the modern economy. As the demand for ICT expertise grows, South Africa faces an ongoing skills shortage that limits digital transformation efforts.

Duxbury is addressing this challenge by investing in technical training and certification programmes. Through its Masterclasses and workshops, the company empowers its partners and their customers with the knowledge needed to deploy and manage advanced networking solutions. By fostering skills development, Duxbury contributes to building a workforce capable of supporting the country's digital ambitions.

Strengthening public-private partnerships

Collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to achieving national ICT goals. SONA 2025 highlighted the government's commitment to partnering with local businesses to accelerate digital infrastructure roll-outs and improve service delivery.

As a trusted ICT partner, Duxbury actively engages in public-private initiatives aimed at expanding connectivity and improving digital access. The company collaborates with ISPs, municipalities and educational institutions to implement projects that serve both urban and rural communities. Its goal is to create sustainable partnerships that drive digital transformation beyond commercial interests.

Promoting sustainable and future-ready ICT solutions

Sustainability and digital resilience were central themes of the President's address. In line with South Africa’s climate commitments, the ICT sector must prioritise solutions that reduce environmental impact while delivering reliable connectivity.

Duxbury advocates for energy-efficient networking technologies and sustainable infrastructure solutions. From smart power management systems to ecofriendly equipment and packaging, the company helps businesses reduce their carbon footprint without compromising performance. By aligning with global best practices, Duxbury contributes to a more sustainable digital future for South Africa.

Taking collective action

The vision set forth in SONA 2025 requires collective action and shared responsibility. As South Africa advances on its digital journey, the ICT sector must lead with innovation, inclusivity and purpose. Duxbury Networking is committed to aligning its efforts with national development goals.

The path to a digitally inclusive South Africa is clear. There must be collaboration, investment and a focus on driving meaningful impact. Together, we can ensure that technology serves as a powerful enabler of progress and prosperity for all South Africans.