All-in-one, outdoor-ready Axis Bullet Camera delivers round-the-clock surveillance

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says the AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera provides local companies with an advanced monitoring solution that delivers video in 8K resolution with a custom Canon tele-lens for superior long-distance surveillance.
This powerful solution is ideal for industries needing high-quality image capture over vast distances, from security companies to infrastructure monitoring. With features such as Axis Edge Vault cyber security safeguards and power over ethernet (POE) support, the AXIS Q1809-LE allows for easy installation and enhanced protection of sensitive data. The camera comes with a mounting arm to make installation as intuitive as possible.
“South African businesses face growing security challenges, and the AXIS Q1809-LE is a game-changer for monitoring at long ranges,” says Teresa Huysamen, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Its unmatched resolution and comprehensive features make it a reliable choice for a variety of sectors.”
Key features include:
- Out-of-the-box and outdoor-ready
- Superior image quality in 8K
- High light-sensitive 4/3-inch sensor
- Extreme detail at great distances
- Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault
Furthermore, thanks to electronic image stabilisation (EIS), the AXIS Bullet Camera provides smooth video in situations where a camera is subject to vibrations, for instance, at sports stadiums.
This new addition complements Duxbury’s suite of advanced surveillance technologies, further enhancing the security infrastructure available to channel partners in the country.
The AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera is available through Duxbury channel partners. For more information, contact Duxbury Networking (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, https://www.duxbury.co.za/axis.
Duxbury Networking
Since its formation in 1984 by CEO, Graham Duxbury, Duxbury Networking has embraced ongoing technological changes within the ICT sector in order to provide its customers with access to the latest trends and solutions. Satisfying the evolving and diverse needs of its customer base is achieved through an emphasis on sourcing cost-effective, high-quality products from carefully selected local and international vendors. Aligned with this is the provision of uncompromising technical support, which is possible due to an extensive investment in the training and upskilling of its team. The company is driven to take an active role in reshaping and redefining the South African digital landscape in its mission to help its customers build a network that will support current and future technologies.