All-in-one, outdoor-ready Axis Bullet Camera delivers round-the-clock surveillance

Teresa Huysamen, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says the AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera provides local companies with an advanced monitoring solution that delivers video in 8K resolution with a custom Canon tele-lens for superior long-distance surveillance.

This powerful solution is ideal for industries needing high-quality image capture over vast distances, from security companies to infrastructure monitoring. With features such as Axis Edge Vault cyber security safeguards and power over ethernet (POE) support, the AXIS Q1809-LE allows for easy installation and enhanced protection of sensitive data. The camera comes with a mounting arm to make installation as intuitive as possible.

“South African businesses face growing security challenges, and the AXIS Q1809-LE is a game-changer for monitoring at long ranges,” says Teresa Huysamen, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Its unmatched resolution and comprehensive features make it a reliable choice for a variety of sectors.”

Key features include:

Out-of-the-box and outdoor-ready

Superior image quality in 8K

High light-sensitive 4/3-inch sensor

Extreme detail at great distances

Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault

Furthermore, thanks to electronic image stabilisation (EIS), the AXIS Bullet Camera provides smooth video in situations where a camera is subject to vibrations, for instance, at sports stadiums.

This new addition complements Duxbury’s suite of advanced surveillance technologies, further enhancing the security infrastructure available to channel partners in the country.

The AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera is available through Duxbury channel partners. For more information, contact Duxbury Networking (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, https://www.duxbury.co.za/axis.