Althon Beukes steps down as Openserve CEO

Althon Beukes, has stepped down as CEO of Openserve.

Telkom Group has announced that Althon Beukes, CEO of Openserve, will be stepping down after 30 years with the company, including four years at the helm of Telkom’s wholesale business, Openserve.

In a statement, the company says over the past two years, the organisation has embarked on a transformative journey towards becoming OneTelkom, based on a data-led strategy to enhance and strengthen the business.

It notes that Beukes played a pivotal role in successfully aligning and integrating Openserve into Telkom’s ambitious vision to become a leading infrastructure company, positioning Telkom as the backbone of the nation’s digital future.

Telkom Group’s recent strong financial results are testament to the success of executing this strategy, says the firm

On his decision to step down, Beukes says: “After many successful years at Telkom, I believe it’s the right time to seek new career challenges and allow fresh leadership to guide Openserve into the future under OneTelkom. I leave behind a strong and capable leadership team, fully committed to driving the continued success of this business in the new strategic trajectory of Telkom’s future.”

“We deeply appreciate Althon Beukes’ leadership and dedication over the years. His vision and commitment have set Openserve up for continued success. We thank him for his service to Telkom and our nation and wish him all the best in his next chapter” says Telkom Group CEO, Serame Taukobong.

“Althon is bound to be successful in whatever he does, and we will be there to applaud him in his next endeavour” said Taukobong.

Telkom says the appointment of a new CEO of Openserve will be finalised upon completion of a formal recruitment process.

The company has appointed Selby Khuzwayo as interim CEO of Openserve.

Khuzwayo has been with Telkom for 34 years and is currently the chief regional officer for the North Zone which includes Gauteng, Limpopo, North-West and Mpumalanga.