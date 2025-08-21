Altron Arrow expands ASUS AI GPU portfolio in SA with introduction of GX10 supercomputer

ASUS Ascent GX10 AI supercomputer.

Altron Arrow is proud to announce that the highly anticipated ASUS Ascent GX10 mini AI supercomputer will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2025. Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the same chip found in the NVIDIA DGX Spark, this is desktop-scale AI performance previously only available to enterprise data centres.

It’s the next major milestone for Altron Arrow, following its landmark introduction of ASUS AI GPUs to the South African market earlier this year.

“This is a significant opportunity for South Africa’s AI community,” says Akhona Nkalitshane, Business Development Manager at Altron Arrow. “The ASUS GX10 is a strategic investment for organisations pushing the boundaries of AI, research, design and innovation. We’re already engaging with developers, institutions and research partners as well as AI start-ups who are eager to work with the GX10, which delivers enterprise-level performance in a compact form, creating a powerful opportunity to meet the growing demand across multiple high-growth sectors.”

Akhona Nkalitshane, Business Development Manager at Altron Arrow.

AI power at your fingertips

The ASUS Ascent GX10 isn’t just a compact machine with a big chip; it’s a full-scale AI workstation designed for high-intensity use cases such as:

Model development and real-time inferencing

Scientific simulation and 3D rendering

Data-heavy analysis across financial, industrial and academic use cases

Whether you’re fine-tuning AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters or running intensive local simulations, the GX10 brings unprecedented power to the South African desktop.

Reserve yours now

Stock is limited, and interest is already building, not only in South Africa but also globally. If you’re part of South Africa’s growing AI ecosystem, from tech hubs to research institutes, this is your opportunity to be among the first to access supercomputing power with enterprise-grade AI capability. Reserve your stock to secure your place in the initial allocation to South Africa, as future availability is uncertain and tied directly to demonstrated customer interest.

ASUS Ascent GX10.

Why is a reservation for the GX10 important?

Your reservation guarantees priority access when stock arrives in South Africa. Once notified of availability, you'll have 48 business hours to confirm your order.

What does it mean to be on the waiting list?

Being on the waiting list ensures you receive purchase notifications ahead of general availability and secures your place in the current allocation cycle.

Can I cancel or change my reservation?

You can cancel your reservation by e-mailing ankalitshane@arrow.altech.co.za. Quantity changes can also be requested via e-mail, though increases depend on stock availability and cannot be guaranteed. Contact details can be updated during the purchase process.

Reserve now: Altron Arrow - NVIDIA GX 10