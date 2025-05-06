Altron Digital Business appoints Doug Woolley as sales executive to drive strategic growth

Doug Woolley.

Altron Digital Business, which positions itself as a leading provider of innovative digital solutions and IT services in South Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Woolley as Sales Executive effective 1 May 2025. Woolley brings over 30 years of experience in the ICT industry, with a proven track record of driving digital transformation, business development and sales leadership across some of the region’s most respected technology companies.

In his new role, Woolley will lead the sales organisation at Altron Digital Business, overseeing strategy, execution and growth across key markets and verticals. He joins the business at a pivotal time as it accelerates its expansion and deepens its focus on delivering outcome-driven solutions that help clients operate, optimise and transform their digital environments.

Woolley previously served as Vice-President of Sales in Southern Africa and Director of Dell Technologies South Africa, where he was instrumental in driving revenue growth and enhancing customer engagement. He also held senior leadership roles at Business Connexion, AxizWorkGroup and Workgroup – the first distributor of Microsoft products in South Africa.

“I’m honoured to join Altron Digital Business at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” said Woolley. “I look forward to working with the talented team to strengthen our customer relationships, drive strategic growth and deliver impactful digital solutions that create measurable business value.”

Craig Stewart, Managing Director at Altron Digital Business, welcomed Woolley’s appointment, saying: “Doug is a highly respected leader with deep industry experience and a customer-first mindset. His strategic insight and leadership will play a key role in driving the next phase of our growth. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Altron Digital Business was recognised as a major player in the IDC MarketScape: Middle East and Africa Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in digital transformation, managed services and cloud innovation.

With Woolley’s appointment, Altron Digital Business continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for organisations seeking to accelerate digital transformation and achieve sustained business success. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, deep technical expertise and outstanding customer service to meet the evolving needs of its customers across South Africa and beyond.