Altron Digital Business strengthens leadership with appointment of David Hynd as Executive: Networks and Data Centre Solutions

David Hynd. (Image: Supplied)

Altron Digital Business, which positions itself as a leading provider of digital solutions and IT services, has today announced the appointment of David Hynd as Executive: Networks and Data Centre Solutions, effective from Monday, 2 June 2025. Hynd brings over two decades of experience leading global IT transformation initiatives and driving growth across international markets.

In his new role, Hynd will lead Altron’s Networks and Data Centre Solutions division, working with customers to deliver secure, scalable IT infrastructure that supports their evolving business needs. His appointment comes as Altron Digital Business increases its focus on helping organisations modernise and optimise their digital environments.

Hynd previously served as Senior Director, EMEA Alliances at Dell Technologies in London, where he led strategy and execution for some of Dell’s largest customers and partners. During his 21-year tenure at Dell, he held senior leadership roles across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, working with customers to accelerate digital transformation and drive significant revenue growth.

“I am delighted to be joining Altron Digital Business to help drive the next phase of our growth plans together,” said Hynd. “We are perfectly positioned to create value and meaningful outcomes for our customers through our best-in-class digital business, and I look forward to engaging with our valued customers”

Craig Stewart, Managing Director at Altron Digital Business, welcomed Hynd’s appointment, saying: “David is an accomplished leader with a strong track record of delivering strategic growth and driving customer success. His international perspective and deep technical expertise will be invaluable as we expand our networks and data centre solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Altron Networks and Data Centre Solutions has evolved its value proposition to now combine AI-driven automation, hybrid and multicloud solutions, and integrated cyber security. These services are designed to reduce IT complexity, improve security and help businesses work smarter and more efficiently.

With Hynd’s appointment, Altron Digital Business is reinforcing its commitment to helping organisations modernise their networks and data centres. The company remains focused on delivering practical solutions and dedicated support to meet the evolving needs of businesses across South Africa and beyond.