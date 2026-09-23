Altron flags sharp rise in H1 earnings

Altron is currently finalising its interim results for HY27. (Source: Altron)

Altron expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended 31 August to increase by as much as 27%, driven by growth across its group operations.

In a trading statement released ahead of its HY27 results, it says group HEPS is expected to come in between 105c and 110c, compared with 87c in the corresponding period last year.

This represents an expected increase of 21% to 27%, meeting the JSE’s threshold requiring a trading statement when earnings are expected to differ by at least 20%.

Group earnings per share (EPS) is expected to rise more sharply, increasing 41% to 47% from 66c in HY26, to between 93c and 97c in HY27.

The group figures include continuing and discontinued operations.

For continuing operations, Altron expects HEPS to increase by 11% to 17%, from 96c to between 107c and 112c.

EPS from continuing operations is expected to rise by 11% to 17%, from 84c to between 93c and 98c.

Altron says the trading statement is issued in line with paragraph 6.26 of the JSE Listings Requirements, which requires companies to issue a trading statement once they are reasonably certain their results will differ by at least 20% from the previous comparative period.

The company is currently finalising its interim results for HY27, which are expected to be released on or about Monday, 2 November.