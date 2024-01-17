Altron HealthTech invites various industry sectors to collaborate on Omnisient platform to enhance patient, population health outcomes

From left: Leslie Moodley, Managing Director, Altron HealthTech; Seema Daya, Strategic Growth Senior Specialist, Altron HealthTech; Mladen Čolić, Head of Growth, Omnisient; Nicolette Mudaly, Strategic Growth Executive, Altron HealthTech.

Omnisient, a global leader in privacy-preserving data collaboration for financial services and consumer businesses, and Altron HealthTech, a pioneer in healthcare technology solutions and an operation of the JSE listed Altron, today announced a groundbreaking partnership. The collaboration is set to deliver anonymised patient insights to a wide range of stakeholders, including insurers, government bodies, medical researchers and more, with the overarching goal of enhancing health outcomes for patients.

Through this partnership, Omnisient and Altron HealthTech will leverage a comprehensive source of information, while respecting and protecting patient privacy, to deliver impactful insights from anonymised data.

Omnisient and Altron HealthTech Partner to Revolutionise Healthcare Insights and Enhance Patient and Population Health Outcomes. Altron HealthTech invites various industry sectors to collaborate on the Omnisient platform to enhance patient and population health outcomes. Omnisient, the global leader in privacy-preserving data collaboration for financial services and consumer businesses, and Altron HealthTech, a pioneer in healthcare technology solutions (and an Operation of JSE listed Altron), today announced a groundbreaking partnership. The collaboration is set to deliver anonymised patient insights to a wide range of stakeholders including insurers, government bodies, medical researchers, and more, with the overarching goal of enhancing health outcomes. Through this partnership, Omnisient and Altron HealthTech will leverage a comprehensive source of information while respecting and protecting patient privacy to deliver impactful insights from anonymised data. #data #healthcare #technology #healthtech #

Leslie Moodley, MD of Altron HealthTech, emphasised the synergy between the two organisations: “Omnisient was recognised as a 2023 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum; it is this shared passion and pedigree in innovation that makes the partnership so exciting. Altron HealthTech switches over 100 million medical transactions every year, which generates a powerful dataset that will benefit both citizens and the institutions that serve them in their health needs.

Mladen Čolić, Head of Growth for Omnisient (left) and Leslie Moodley, MD of Altron HealthTech. The collaboration is set to enhance health outcomes for patients.

"Our desire to deliver on these benefits requires the ability to collaborate with service providers like medical/health insurance organisations, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare institutions and government. Altron HealthTech takes consumer privacy as seriously as we do the health of patients, which is why we have partnered with Omnisient, which provides a globally recognised privacy preserving data collaboration solution.”

Omnisient’s platform ensures that no personal information is required to facilitate data collaborations between Altron HealthTech and other organisations. The platform uses advanced cryptography for matching anonymised patient records across various data sets, creating a breach-risk-free and secure analytical environment.

Mladen Čolić, Head of Growth of Omnisient, shared his vision for the partnership: “We’re eyeing several impactful applications for Altron HealthTech’s data, ranging from minimising insurance risks – which could translate to lower premiums for consumers – to gaining insights into medication efficacy and even aiding healthcare providers in optimising facility locations based on real-time demand. These examples scratch the surface of what we aim to accomplish.”

Leveraging Omnisient’s expansive network, which encompasses over 80 major organisations, Altron HealthTech is poised to accelerate its innovation trajectory, significantly enhancing the potential of this partnership.