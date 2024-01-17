Altron HealthTech, Omnisient ink healthcare data pact

From left: Leslie Moodley; MD of Altron HealthTech, Seema Daya; strategic growth senior specialist at Altron HealthTech, Mladen Čolić; head of growth at Omnisient, and Altron HealthTech’s Nicolette Mudaly.

Altron HealthTech – a unit of the JSE-listed Altron Group – has partnered with Cape Town-based firm Omnisient.

Software firm Omnisient is a data collaboration platform that enables businesses to access consumer data ecosystems using cryptography and artificial intelligence.

According to a statement, the collaboration aims to enhance patient and population health outcomes by enabling partnering organisations to link their data sets with Altron HealthTech.

It is set to deliver anonymised patient insights to a wide range of stakeholders, including insurers, government bodies, medical researchers, and more, with the overarching goal of enhancing health outcomes for patients.

Leslie Moodley, MD of Altron HealthTech, describes the partnership as a journey to provide a globally recognised privacy preserving data collaboration.

By leveraging Omnisient’s network that comprises over 80 of Africa’s organisations, Altron HealthTech says it looks to accelerate its innovation trajectory.

“Altron HealthTech switches over 100 million medical transactions every year, which generates a powerful dataset that will benefit both citizens and the institutions that serve them in their health needs.

“Our desire to deliver on these benefits requires the ability to collaborate with service providers like medical/health insurance organisations, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare institutions, and government.”

The statement notes that Omnisient’s platform ensures that no personal information is required to facilitate data collaborations between Altron HealthTech and other organisations.

The platform uses advanced cryptography for matching anonymised patient records across various data sets, creating a breach-risk-free and secure analytical environment, it states.

Mladen Čolić, head of growth of Omnisient, adds: “We’re eyeing several impactful applications for Altron HealthTech’s data, ranging from minimising insurance risks – which could translate to lower premiums for consumers – to gaining insights into medication efficacy, and even aiding healthcare providers in optimising facility locations based on real-time demand. These examples scratch the surface of what we aim to accomplish.”