Altron HealthTech readies to launch HealthONE Enterprise

Leslie Moodley, Altron HealthTech MD.

Altron, a proudly South African platform and IT services company founded in 1965, together with Altron HealthTech, have a 30-year tradition of providing innovative technology solutions. Altron has been harnessing the power of data, technology and human ingenuity to solve real-world problems as a technology industry leader.

Altron HealthTech’s proven, trusted healthcare offerings have been providing comprehensive solutions to both the private practice network and enterprise sectors for more than 30 years. These solutions have evolved over time to keep abreast with the needs of our customers and patients, as well as to take advantage of the latest technologies. We take care of our clients’ administrative, financial and clinical support needs, allowing them to focus on their patients, in the process improving patient outcomes,” says Leslie Moodley, MD of Altron HealthTech.

Altron HealthTech’s commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through technology has resulted in strategic collaborations with technology partners, medical professionals and industry leaders to create a platform ecosystem that enables and leverages the partner network effect.

The goal is to continue to provide a differentiated service offering, with a customer-centric approach, focusing on clinical knowledge and medical expertise to meet individual needs, by ensuring a deep understanding of clinical and operational workflows and how technology can be integrated to enhance efficiency and patient outcomes.

The business's strategy is focused on solving real problems through best-in-class technology. This position was further bolstered by the launch of HealthONE Cloud in 2021, a clinical offering which was well received by the market.

Altron HealthTech will soon be launching HealthONE Enterprise - a platform-based, highly-scalable and secure solution for the enterprise market. HealthONE Enterprise has been designed for use in occupational health and safety, as well as primary healthcare management across different sectors, such as mining, manufacturing, education, construction, agriculture and petrochemical.

HealthONE Enterprise provides a patient-centred approach to managing the entire employee or patient healthcare journey. Its platform architecture offers the capability to collect vast amounts of data, providing valuable insights, preferences and trends which can be leveraged by clinicians and businesses.

HealthONE Enterprise offers numerous features, such as the ability to book an appointment; maintain electronic health records with surgical and medical histories; allow clinicians to manage scripts and medication referrals; manage chronic and acute conditions; manage occupational health medicals and surveillance; and provide certificates of fitness to ensure compliance and better management of overall employee health. It also provides process efficiencies for medical professionals with a simple click.

Electronic health records allow healthcare practitioners instant access to a patient’s healthcare journey, including the ability to upload a patient’s X-ray images and pathology results, allowing them to make more informed decisions based on all the available information and alleviating the need to run duplicate tests.

From an organisational perspective, HealthONE Enterprise helps organisations to better manage the health, safety and wellbeing of employees, while providing several business benefits, including regulatory compliance, cost savings and improved efficiencies and productivity. Rich reporting and trend analysis functionality provide actionable insights into the health, safety and wellbeing of employees.

The system facilitates informed decision-making, reduces absenteeism and presenteeism, and automates processes to save costs, boost productivity and free medical staff up to provide quality healthcare rather than spending time on administrative tasks.

Built on the latest technology and security standards, HealthONE Enterprise is POPIA compliant and secures healthcare records to ensure patient privacy and to protect personal information.

The solution has the benefit of being scalable and interoperable with several third-party systems, such as HR , pathology, workforce management and medical devices, such as e-vitals, audiometry, spirometry and vision devices. It is also customisable according to an organisation’s unique requirements.

Altron HealthTech’s core strategy is innovation. The business boasts an impressive array of in-house skills and expertise, allowing it to service the entire value chain. Using global best practice and project governance standards, the business offers proactive management and monitoring of the HealthONE Enterprise system, allowing the team to spot issues before they become problems.

“HealthONE Enterprise is a best in class occupational health and safety management application that provides seamless end-to-end automation of the entire employee health life cycle,” explains Moodley.

“Providing tailored client reporting and unparalleled visibility into employee health data, it enables intelligent workforce management, mitigates workplace risks, ensures Occupational Health and Safety Act compliance and delivers improved productivity gains that other comparative systems cannot match.”

Learn more: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0crMHK0