Altron HealthTech strengthens leadership with appointment of Christél Bezou as Executive Revenue Officer

Christél Bezou.

Altron HealthTech today announces the appointment of Christél Bezou as Executive Revenue Officer, effective 1 October 2025.

In this newly created role, Bezou will lead sales, business development and marketing functions across all divisions, driving strategic revenue growth while strengthening Altron HealthTech's mission to deliver innovative health tech solutions.

Bezou brings over 18 years of proven revenue leadership experience at world-class technology and financial services companies, including l, FNB Paypal, Mastercard, Entersekt, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Provenir. Her expertise spans revenue strategy development, corporate client engagement and market expansion, with particular strength in building scalable operations that drive sustainable growth.

Her appointment comes as the company accelerates its transformation from traditional claims processing to patient-centred technology solutions for the South African market. Bezou will focus on developing strategic partnerships with healthcare providers, building sustainable revenue streams and enhancing customer engagement.

Bezou holds an MBA from GIBS Business School, a Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership from Stellenbosch Business School and a Business Management certification from ABE London

"Christél's appointment represents a significant step in strengthening our revenue capabilities as we accelerate our growth strategy," said Leslie Moodley, Managing Director at Altron HealthTech. "Her proven track record of driving sustainable revenue growth and building meaningful customer relationships positions us to expand our market impact while delivering strong returns for shareholders. As we continue delivering health tech solutions to the South African market, Christél's strategic insight will be instrumental in creating value for our customers and stakeholders alike."

With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare technology sector, Altron HealthTech continues to strengthen its leadership team as it expands market presence and delivers innovative solutions to healthcare providers across South Africa.