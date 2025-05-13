Altron introduces Friendly Technologies’ One IoT Device Management Platform

Neville Quinton, Executive, Specialised Solutions.

Altron Digital Business has announced a new integrated offering for Africa’s internet of things (IOT) market, Friendly Technologies’ (FT) One IoT Device Management Platform. This platform provides a unified, industry-leading IOT DM solution designed to help businesses deploy, manage and scale IOT devices throughout the full life cycle.

This announcement marks a major step forward for Africa’s IOT development, offering significant benefits and paving the way for a more efficient, connected and innovative future. The platform serves as a centralised hub for handling various aspects of IOT management, including device provisioning, management, monitoring and connectivity as well as providing a data lake for business analytics and reporting.

Altron Digital Business first introduced Friendly Technologies to the South African market in 2019 as a CPE device management platform for Telkom ISP, and the experience proved to be positive. The platform has been tried and tested over the years in the telco/ISP market, and positive customer feedback on its use case was one of the reasons for selecting FT’s One IoT solution. “We have received excellent support from FT, and they are always willing to walk the extra mile in supporting the local team,” explains Charles Adams, Practice Lead Smart Industrial Solutions at Altron Digital Business.

The solution has been deployed in several African countries and worldwide, and implemented at over 300 customers. It is a multi-tenant, device-agnostic solution capable of managing millions of devices from a single platform, deployed either on-premises or in the cloud (private or public).

Altron Digital Business chose to expand the Friendly Technologies offering in South Africa for several reasons:

1. Comprehensive and scalable solution

The One IoT DM Platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution that covers everything from device management to data analytics and security. This allows Altron Digital Business to offer a single, scalable platform that meets the diverse needs of customers across different industries. Whether it's for small-scale deployments or large, enterprise-level projects, the FT One IoT DM platform can accommodate any size of IOT deployment, making it highly versatile.

2. Ease of deployment and management

With its intuitive interface and built-in tools for device provisioning, remote management, and updates, the platform simplifies the often-complex task of managing IOT ecosystems. The ease of integration through standard APIs to backend systems and application enablement platforms makes it possible to provide single dashboard views of the environment.

3. Customisability and flexibility

The One IoT DM solution supports various communication protocols and can integrate with existing enterprise systems. This flexibility will allow Altron Digital Business to tailor solutions to the unique needs of its customers across different sectors.

4. Security and reliability

The platform includes built-in security features like device authentication, encrypted communication and secure cloud storage. Security is a major concern for many businesses adopting IOT because of recent increased security breaches in Africa and South Africa, and the platform's strong security capabilities were a key consideration during the company's evaluation of IOT.

5. Integration with various devices

FT’s One IoT DM solution supports a wide range of IOT devices and protocols, making it easier to integrate with its customers' existing infrastructure. This opens up more opportunities to deploy the platform into diverse industries.

6. Support for analytics and automation

Built-in analytics and automation tools allow customers to gain insights from IOT data and automate processes. These advanced features help businesses improve efficiency, optimise operations and make data-driven decisions.

Overall, the Friendly Technologies One IoT DM Platform aims to simplify the complexities of IOT deployment and management, providing businesses with a powerful tool to leverage IOT for operational efficiency, innovation and new business opportunities.

“The IoT market continues to grow across multiple industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, smart cities and agriculture,” commented Neville Quinton, Executive, Specialised Solutions. “By adopting FT’s One IoT DM platform, Altron Digital Business is perfectly positioned to tap into this expanding market and enable IOT transformation for our customers.”

Friendly Technologies has been involved in device management since 2006 and is an active member of the Broadband Forum & Open Mobile Alliance.

