Altron merges three subsidiaries to create new unit

Craig Stewart will head Altron Digital Business.

JSE-listed technology services group Altron has folded three of its subsidiaries to launch a new business unit.

Altron is bringing together its three IT services businesses – Altron Karabina, Altron Systems Integration and Altron Managed Solutions – to create a new IT services organisation called Altron Digital Business.

In a statement, the company says the new entity, which formally launched on 1 March, is headed by Craig Stewart, previously vice-president of sales at Dimension Data (now known as NTT Data).

What differentiates Altron Digital Business, says Stewart, is the fact that it harnesses the power of data, technology and human ingenuity to solve real world problems for its customers.

“This move makes us a much larger company able to deliver a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade IT services at scale. We have also implemented a simplified, customer-focused operating model, which makes it easier for our customers to work with us,” he says.

According to the company, a core offering in the Altron Digital Business stable is cloud infrastructure managed services, “one of the fastest growing IT services in South Africa, growing 25% year-on-year”.

It points out that this growth is driven by the business benefits cloud offers, including high availability and increased resilience and agility.

Stewart says Altron can migrate on-premises applications to the cloud, reducing deployment time from two months to eight hours.