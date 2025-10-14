AM Consultancy streamlines Radisson Hotel Group accounting with Peresoft Cashbook

AM Consultancy has supported the Radisson Hotel Group for the past six years.

Eswatini-based ERP, payroll and accounting software solutions specialist AM Consultancy (AMCon) has streamlined cash management for the Radisson Hotel Group by implementing Sage 300cloud ERP with Peresoft Cashbook at its hotels across Africa.

Peresoft Cashbook is the preferred cashbook for Sage 300, offering automatic reconciliation and no need to log in to online banking to check balances. With Central Cash Processing, data is entered only once and flows to GL, AR, and AP. Cashbook also enables users to drill down to everything from deposits to batch history, view date-based balances, build cash flow charts, trends, and custom financial visuals, and create custom forms and three levels of approval control.

Patrick Stewart, AM Consultancy Director of Operations, says Sage 300 and Peresoft Cashbook are in use at 20 Radisson Hotels and 30 other companies and properties, making financial management more efficient across the hotel group. Radisson Hotel Group operates across 19 countries and is growing solidly. Each hotel must manage its unique chart of accounts, languages, currencies, laws, and taxes, so the group needed a solution compatible with existing systems, which also provided insight into the overall health and operations of the business.

Sage300cloud and Peresoft Cashbook met their needs.

“All our hotel clients - totalling up to 60 hotels across the continent - use Peresoft Cashbook. We don’t sell Sage without it. With Cashbook, they also have the option to harness RecXpress and EFTXpress with true automation and enhanced security,” he says.

AM Consultancy has supported the Radisson Hotel Group for the past six years, Stewart explains: “As soon as a new hotel is online for management, we migrate them to Sage 300cloud and Peresoft Cashbook. One of the key benefits is the software’s ease of use - it’s always the first module users grasp.”

Peresoft Cashbook requires just a click of a mouse or a single keyboard stroke to instantly reconcile the transaction and update the bank balance immediately.

Stewart says: “Previously, all bank reconciliations were done manually, which was very time-consuming. Peresoft Cashbook makes the process much more efficient. It also delivers faster departmental and statistical reporting, which is important for a deadline-driven business.”

Other features that are particularly useful for the client are consolidated banks and cash flow, and the fact that Peresoft Cashbook is fully integrated into the debtors’, creditors’ and general ledgers.

Peresoft founder and MD Bobby Perel says Peresoft Cashbook sets the standard for cash management and is continually evolving to meet changing market requirements and make cash management even smarter and more efficient.