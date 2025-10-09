Amazon anchors SA’s first multi-buyer solar wheeling project

James Hickman, AWS country manager, South Africa.

The SOLA Group has achieved early commercial operations for the Springbok Solar Power Project, Africa’s first multi-buyer, energy wheeling facility and the company’s most significant project to date.

Delivered ahead of schedule, the 195MW solar photovoltaic plant marks a major milestone in large-scale renewable energy procurement and a breakthrough for corporate power sourcing on the continent.

At the centre of this achievement is Amazon, which served as the anchor buyer. According to SOLA Group, the tech giant’s long-term commitment was instrumental in unlocking financing, de-risking the development, and enabling the pioneering model to move forward.

This collaboration builds on Amazon’s history of renewable energy partnerships with SOLA and underscores its continued investment in Africa’s clean energy future.

“As part of our commitment to being net-zero carbon by 2040, AWS [Amazon Web Services] is proud to support innovative renewable energy projects like Springbok Solar Power Project,” says James Hickman, AWS country manager, South Africa.

“This collaboration not only advances our sustainability goals but also helps pioneer new models for corporate renewable energy procurement in Africa. The multi-buyer approach demonstrates how cloud and sustainability can work together to create scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes.”

Beyond Amazon, the facility has contracted with other leading corporate buyers – including Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol, Afrimat, Redefine, Old Mutual, and Vodacom – making it the first operational project in Africa to combine both long-term anchor contracts and short-term, flexible agreements.

Vodacom plays a particularly strategic role, with the project set to deliver South Africa’s first virtual wheeling power purchase agreement for the telecoms operator. This arrangement enables companies connected to Eskom’s and municipal grids to access renewable energy, opening the market to buyers previously excluded from clean power.

Last month, Vodacom announced that, in partnership with SOLA Group, it has fully operationalised its virtual wheeling project, marking a step forward in the company’s energy transformation journey.

The Springbok Solar Power Project’s impact extends beyond innovation, says SOLA Group. To date, R375 million has been invested in local communities, creating more than 500 jobs and offsetting approximately 399 000 tonnes of CO2 annually – equivalent to planting 6.5 million trees.

The project also plans to supply power to the Southern African Power Pool from October 2025, helping address regional energy shortages.

“Springbok Solar Power Project cements our role as South Africa’s pioneering wheeling IPP [independent power producer programme], offering a range of long- and short-term products to our clients,” says Jonathan Skeen, managing director at SOLA Group.

“Our collaboration with Amazon has been instrumental in enabling South Africa’s first wheeling project in 2020 and now Springbok, Africa’s first multi-buyer virtual wheeling facility. Delivered ahead of schedule, Springbok demonstrates that renewable energy can be provided reliably, flexibly and at scale.”

Richard Stewart, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, adds: “Achieving commercial operation of the Springbok Solar Power Project is another milestone in our journey to energy independence and decarbonisation…”

SOLA’s community initiatives continue to drive social impact in the Matjhabeng Municipality, supporting youth empowerment, job creation, and local entrepreneurship – from sports programmes to accredited sewing and fashion training.