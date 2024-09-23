Amazon curates ‘Shop Mzansi’ storefront in SA

According to Amazon, “Shop Mzansi” features thousands of products across different categories.

Online retailer Amazon.co.za today launched “Shop Mzansi”, a curated storefront showcasing local products that reflect South Africa’s rich and diverse cultures.

The launch comes after the US-based e-commerce giant recently opened shop in South Africa to take on established players, such as Naspers-owned Takealot.

Amazon is also facing stiff competition from Chinese e-commerce players, such as Shein and Temu, in the South African market.

E-commerce players in SA are ramping up efforts to better compete against the Chinese online retailers, as well as traditional brick-and-mortar giants that are accelerating their omni-channel strategies.

According to Amazon, “Shop Mzansi” features thousands of products across categories – including toys, home and kitchen appliances, outdoor and braai, baby, luggage and beauty.

“We are excited and proud to celebrate National Heritage Day with the launch of a distinctively curated store on Amazon.co.za to promote innovative South African products across a wide range of categories,” says Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Shop Mzansi showcases more than 160 brands, from new, emerging and established South African businesses, each with their own unique story. South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit is undeniable and we are thrilled to provide a dedicated online store that provides opportunities to support the growth of small businesses so they can thrive in our economy.”

Amazon notes the storefront promotes thousands of products from independent sellers across South Africa, alongside recognised brands.

“We are committed to the ongoing success of our independent sellers, as they are fundamental to our ability to offer a broad selection, great prices and a convenient shopping experience for our customers,” Koen adds.

“Launching the Shop Mzansi storefront is a continuation of our promise to continually invest and innovate on behalf of our customers, while providing independent sellers with customer reach and the tools and services needed to grow. We will continue adding to the Shop Mzansi selection as we onboard more sellers and help them list their products.”

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, the e-tailer says the Shop Mzansi storefront will feature products from South African women-owned brands, including African Mamas and Suki Suki Naturals.

It points out that more than 60% of sales in Amazon’s stores globally are from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium businesses.

“Since we launched in South Africa, we have worked closely with independent sellers to help them onboard their products on Amazon.co.za,” says Suzelle Abe, head of Amazon Marketplace, Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Today is a proud moment for us as we pay homage to local entrepreneurs and artisans by showcasing their products in a store dedicated entirely to them, further enabling them to reach millions of customers across the country.

“Additionally, our local curated store provides opportunities for local businesses to expand to other global Amazon stores, such as Amazon.com, thereby boosting the country’s efforts towards digitising small businesses and positioning them for real success and longevity.”