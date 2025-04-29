Amazon launches Project Kuiper satellites to rival Starlink

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Kuiper-1 mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper lifted off on 28 April. (Image source: ULA)

Amazon has launched the first batch of its Project Kuiper broadband internet satellites to take on SpaceX’s Starlink.

Earlier this month, Amazon postponed the launch of the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites due to inclement weather.

On Monday, the first 27 satellites for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband internet constellation were launched into space from Florida, United Launch Alliance (ULA) has announced.

Project Kuiper is an initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of more than 3 200 satellites in LEO. Its mission is to bring fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world.

Rival Starlink’s network currently consists of more than 7 200 operational satellites. The company first launched its satellites in 2019.

A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the Kuiper-1 mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper lifted off on 28 April at 7:01pm EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ULA notes that the Kuiper 1 launch marks the beginning of full-scale deployment of the Kuiper constellation and a new chapter in the commercial launch industry, as Amazon partners with ULA to deliver a majority of its advanced satellites in LEO.

“This launch is an incredible milestone in Amazon’s ambitious initiative to provide fast, reliable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities around the world,” says Gary Wentz, ULA vice-president of government and commercial programmes.

“We have worked diligently with the Project Kuiper team to place this important mission on orbit and are grateful for the opportunity to continue building upon this dynamic partnership.”

In addition to the successful launch of two Kuipersat prototypes in 2023 and another seven launches aboard Atlas V, ULA notes Project Kuiper will leverage the next-generation Vulcan rocket for 38 high-cadence, rapid-fire launches. This will position ULA to deliver more than half of the constellation’s more than 3 200 satellites through the world’s largest commercial launch agreement.

“This launch marks the first step towards the future of our partnership and increased launch cadence,” says Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO.

“We have been steadily modifying our launch facilities in Cape Canaveral to support the capacity for future Project Kuiper missions in a manner that will ultimately benefit both our commercial and government customers as we endeavour to save lives, explore the universe and connect the world.

“The addition of a second launch processing capability allows for dual, simultaneous launch processing between both integration facilities seamlessly.”