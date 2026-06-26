Amazon Prime lands on Vodacom plans

Eligible Vodacom customers will receive Amazon Prime through selected plans.

Vodacom South Africa has expanded its partnership with Amazon South Africa, making Amazon Prime available to eligible customers, extending its existing collaboration beyond video streaming to include shopping, delivery and gaming benefits.

This, after the mobile operator introduced Amazon’s Prime Video to SA in 2020 and launched Prime Video Mobile Edition in 2022, becoming the first mobile operator in the country to offer the mobile-focused streaming service .

According to a statement, the expanded collaboration gives eligible Vodacom postpaid customers access to Amazon Prime's shopping, entertainment and gaming benefits under a single subscription.

Amazon Prime is Amazon's subscription membership programme that combines multiple digital and retail services into a single monthly package.

“We are pleased to be a partner of choice for Amazon in South Africa,” says Rishaad Tayob, director of consumer business at Vodacom South Africa.

“This partnership marks another important milestone in our journey towards building a digital society through an ecosystem of innovative products and solutions.

“Notably, the launch of Amazon Prime comes as South African consumers continue to look for increased value in response to persistent economic pressures and the rising cost of living.”

According to Amazon, the partnership forms part of its continued expansion in the South African market following the launch of Amazon.co.za in 2024.

“We are thrilled to offer Vodacom customers shopping and entertainment benefits in a single membership through Amazon Prime,” says Robert Koen, MD, Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon.

“Launching Amazon Prime is the next exciting milestone on our journey in the country, deepening our commitment to becoming a meaningful part of South Africans' daily lives by offering even more convenience, savings,and entertainment, and our collaboration with Vodacom is a demonstration of this ambition.”

Vodacom's expanded partnership with Amazon reflects a broader trend among SA’s mobile operators to differentiate their offerings through digital content and entertainment services.

MTN has partnered with several global streaming providers, including Disney+, Netflix and Showmax, allowing customers to subscribe to these platforms through bundled data offers or carrier billing.

Telkom has also introduced a streaming aggregation platform that bundles major global streaming services − such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ − into a single subscription and payment fee.