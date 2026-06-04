Amazon Prime makes SA debut

Amazon Prime is now available in South Africa.

Online retailer Amazon.co.za has introduced Amazon Prime in South Africa.

Already available in 26 other countries, Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that bundles free delivery, exclusive member offers, access to Prime Dayand entertainment via Prime Video.

The service also features Amazon Luna, which provides free cloud gaming access.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, comments: “Since launching Amazon in South Africa two years ago, we have built a store our customers love, with a great selection of local and international products.

“Launching Prime is the next exciting milestone on our journey in the country, deepening our commitment to becoming a meaningful part of South Africans’ daily lives by offering even more convenience, savings and entertainment.”

The US-based e-commerce giant openedshop in South Africa in May 2024, taking on established players, such as Naspers-owned Takealot and online marketplaces Bob Shop and Massmart-owned Makro Marketplace.

Last January, Amazon.co.za revealed to ITWeb that it was seeing steady growth in sales, with thousands of new local shoppers taking to its platform every week.

Jamil Ghani, vice-president of Amazon Prime, says: “We’ve seen first-hand how Prime transforms the way members shop and enjoy entertainment around the world – from India to Brazil, Egypt to Australia. We’re thrilled to bring that same promise to South Africa.”

The company says customers can sign up for Amazon Prime for a free 30-day trial or get an Amazon Prime membership for R59 a month or R399 a year.