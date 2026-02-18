Amazon’s steam iron ad gets reality check in SA

The complaint relates to a listing for a Philips PerfectCare steam iron on Amazon.co.za. (Image supplied)

The directorate of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) found that a promotional claim on Amazon’s South African website advertising a Philips steam iron as the “lowest price of the year” was misleading.

This, after a consumer provided evidence that the product had previously been sold by the online retailer at a lower price.

The complaint relates to a listing for a Philips PerfectCare steam iron on Amazon.co.za, where the product was advertised at R999 alongside the promotional claim.

According to ARB, the complainant submitted proof that he had purchased the same item from the platform on 23 September 2025 for R848.99, including shipping and a promotional discount, arguing that the advertised price created a false impression of value.

Amazon told the ARB it is not a member of the self-regulatory body and does not submit to its jurisdiction, adding that its participation in the process was voluntary and did not constitute recognition of the ARB’s authority.

The company also argued that the “lowest price of the year” claim applied only to products sold between 1 January and 30 October 2025, based on promotional terms and conditions.

The ARB directorate noted that, under its memorandum of incorporation, it may consider complaints for the guidance of its members even where an advertiser is not a member and cannot be sanctioned directly – a position previously confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal, with leave to appeal refused by the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

On the merits, the directorate found that the listing appeared to have been viewed in November 2025, outside the period cited by Amazon, and that the advertiser had not provided the terms and conditions it relied on.

It also stated that any clarification in terms and conditions cannot override a misleading impression created in the advertisement itself.

The directorate notes that a reasonable consumer would interpret the claim to mean that the advertised R999 price was the lowest offered during the year to date, which was contradicted by evidence showing the product had been sold for less in September — within the same calendar year referenced by the promotion.

It, therefore, concluded that the claim was untruthful and misleading, contravening clauses on honesty and misleading claims in the Code of Advertising Practice.

In a statement to ITWeb, Amazon says: “At Amazon, we obsess over providing our customers with low prices across the widest possible selection, as we know this is critical to building and maintaining customer trust.

“We work hard to help customers save money and make informed purchase decisions through everyday low prices and great deals. Following the complaint, we immediately investigated the matter and resolved the identified error.”

The ARB confirmed the promotional claim has since been removed from the product listing and said no further action was required.

Amazon officially launched its local marketplace, Amazon.co.za, in May 2024, marking the global e-commerce giant’s formal entry into the South African retail market after years of speculation.

The launch introduced a domestic fulfilment network, local sellers and faster delivery options aimed at competing directly with established online retailers such as Naspers-owned Takealot; Makro, operated by Massmart; Superbalist in fashion; and growing niche platforms such as Bash, owned by The Foschini Group.

Traditional retailers with strong online channels, including Woolworths and Checkers (via Sixty60), also compete for SA’s rapidly-expanding e-commerce consumer base.