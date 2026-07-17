Amazon, Takealot headline SA e-commerce summit

Warrick Kernes, founder and CEO of the Insaka E-commerce Academy.

Executives from Amazon South Africa and Takealot Fulfilment Solutions will headline this year's Insaka E-commerce Virtual Summit, joining payments, logistics and digital marketing specialists to share practical strategies for growing online businesses.

The free two-day online event, taking place on 5 and 6 August, will also feature speakers from e-tailer Bob, Payflex, Shiprazor, V8 Media, Domains.co.za and The Courier Guy.

Now in its seventh year, the virtual summit has attracted more than 10 000 registrations every year since it began.

Rather than focusing on entrepreneurship alone, the programme will examine the operational aspects of e-commerce, including marketplace selling, digital payments, fulfilment, artificial intelligence , customer acquisition and marketing.

Among the confirmed sessions are: "How to succeed on Amazon ZA", presented by Suzelle Abe, head of marketplace at Amazon South Africa, and "Fulfilment as a growth lever: Lessons from Takealot Fulfilment Solutions", presented by François Retief, CEO of Takealot Fulfilment Solutions.

"Most people don't need more noise about making money online. They need clear guidance from people who understand how e-commerce actually works," says Warrick Kernes, founder and CEO of the Insaka E-commerce Academy.

"That's why we host this summit. We want South Africans to learn from the people building, supporting and growing the industry so they can make better decisions as their businesses evolve."

The programme will also include sessions on SA’s evolving payments landscape, artificial intelligence-driven digital advertising and customer acquisition.

"There's a lot of advice online but very little of it is built around the reality of selling in South Africa," says Kernes. "Our market has its own payment habits, delivery challenges, trust barriers, supplier questions and platform opportunities. When you understand those properly, your next step becomes much easier to take."

The seventh annual Insaka E-commerce Virtual Summit will be held online, with free registration open to entrepreneurs and established online retailers.