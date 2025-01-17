Amazon unveils walk-in hub to empower local businesses

Amazon South Africa has introduced a walk-in hub offering registration, training and logistics support to local businesses.

Amazon South Africa has introduced the Amazon Seller Success Centre, a walk-in hub designed to empower local businesses from across the country to reach more customers and expand their businesses.

The centre is located at Amazon's head office in Cape Town and offers local sellers a range of services such as on-the-spot registration to sell on Amazon.co.za, training through interactive educational screens, in-person webinars, event facilities for networking, product imaging and cataloguing assistance, and shipping and logistics support.

Open to the public, the Centre welcomes walk-ins from all entrepreneurs and businesses interested in exploring selling opportunities in Amazon’s store.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the Amazon Seller Success Centre, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting local businesses.

Robert Koen, Managing Director of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa at teh launch of Amazon Seller Success Centre in Cape Town.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering the growth of local businesses and contributing to South Africa's digital economy. By providing hands-on support and resources, we're working to bridge the technological divide for those who historically have not been able to access e-commerce opportunities. We also acknowledge the importance of in-person interactions to make it easier for South African small businesses to take advantage of all the opportunities available to Amazon’s selling partners.”

The initiative is part of its efforts to promote e-commerce growth and digital adoption in South Africa, particularly among small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), which account for a significant portion of the country's workforce and GDP.

According to the e-commerce giant, the SMME sector employs approximately 50% of the country’s workforce and contributes about 34% to GDP but struggles with digital adoption due to limited access to technology and skills. The Centre addresses these challenges by empowering sellers and small businesses with tools to enable greater digital adoption.

Commenting on the benefits of digitising her business, Nikki Robertson, founder of ethical-luxe beaded jewelry brand, Zulu Mien said: “Amazon has maintained strong communication and guided me through the process of becoming an online seller. Managing my business alone is challenging, but their assistance has been invaluable in digitising my business to access more customers. I truly appreciate their commitment to helping small enterprises like mine, which empowers rural women artisans.”

Seller Summit announced

Amazon South Africa also announced it will be hosting its first-ever Seller Summit within the first half of the year.

Suzelle Abe, head of marketplace at Amazon South Africa, says Amazon Seller Success Centre is a launchpad for local businesses aiming to thrive in the digital marketplace.

“Based on feedback from our selling partners, we want to give businesses of all sizes access to the necessary tools to take the – sometimes daunting – leap into the digital realm and expose them to more customers. This initiative empowers small businesses to scale both locally and globally, while at the same time broadening customer choices. Ultimately, it's about fostering a vibrant seller community that contributes to our country's prosperity.”

Amazon officially went live with its much-anticipated online marketplace in South Africa, with the launch of Amazon.co.za last year, promising a seamless shopping experience, 3 000 pickup points, and 24/7 support.

This as it entered a competitive landscape dominated by local players like Takealot, Makro Marketplace, and Bob Shop, among others.