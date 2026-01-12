Amidel opens new KwaZulu-Natal office

Bheki Ndabandaba, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amidel.

Amidel has announced the official opening of its new KwaZulu-Natal branch, located in Richards Bay. This strategic expansion marks a major milestone in Amidel’s commitment to using technology-driven growth to stimulate job creation, uplift local communities and help position South Africa as a leading tech hub.

“Opening this branch is part of our journey to reduce unemployment in the country using technology job creation,” says Bheki Ndabandaba, Chief Executive Officer of Amidel. “The demand for technology services and solutions has increased dramatically over the past two decades, and with the rise of AI, this growth trajectory will continue for many decades to come. We believe South Africa and the rest of Africa can follow the path of countries such as India, by harnessing this demand to cultivate a thriving, sustainable tech job-creation ecosystem.”

Local impact, global reach

By establishing a presence in KZN, Amidel aims to recruit local talent from nearby tertiary institutions, offering meaningful employment opportunities beyond traditional economic centres such as Johannesburg or Cape Town. Staff at the new Richards Bay office may support projects for clients located anywhere in South Africa – or even internationally – ensuring that location is no barrier to joining the tech economy.

“Our model allows us to create jobs wherever there is connectivity, not only where resources or infrastructure have traditionally been concentrated,” adds Ndabandaba. “We are starting this process in KwaZulu-Natal, with plans to roll out additional branches in other provinces in the near future.”

About Amidel

Founded in 2013, Amidel is a leading IT and business consulting firm servicing both large and small enterprises across the private and public sectors. Amidel distinguishes itself through being a promise-driven and reliable company that ensures that the delivery promises that are made are kept with excellence.

As a broad-based Black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) level one contributor with 135% procurement recognition, Amidel is also committed to socio-economic transformation and inclusive growth.

What Amidel does

Amidel offers a broad portfolio of services designed to help organisations succeed in a rapidly evolving, digital-first world. Its capabilities include:

AI and data analytics: Data enrichment and data quality analysis; analytics and AI solution development; machine learning and chatbots; data-driven strategy and insights.

Enterprise IT and software solutions: Custom enterprise software development, trading and regulatory reporting systems, CRM systems, IT infrastructure and software supply, software testing, IT support, risk and assurance assessments, Office 365 licensing and deployment, and technology talent sourcing.

Quantitative analytics and financial engineering: Derivatives pricing, loan valuation models, risk management and hedging strategies, algorithmic trading solutions, regulatory compliance support, model validation and analytics for financial institutions.

Connectivity and network solutions: Fibre to business, dedicated fibre, LTE, SD-WAN, advanced business calling solutions, business WiFi, PBX phone systems and full network installation and management.

Cloud infrastructure and services: Cloud migrations, cloud-native infrastructure, data engineering and analytics on platforms such as AWS, Azure and Huawei Cloud.

Cyber security and risk management: Endpoint protection, file server and disk security, advanced threat defence, cloud app and data protection, mail security, firewalls, licensing and deployment and broad IT risk and assurance services.

Endpoint protection, file server and disk security, advanced threat defence, cloud app and data protection, mail security, firewalls, licensing and deployment and broad IT risk and assurance services. Actuarial and insurance-sector solutions: Life and general insurance valuations, credit risk modelling and reporting (eg, IFRS 9), asset-liability management, product pricing, pension and employee benefit valuations, actuarial resourcing and compliance reporting.

Amidel’s multidisciplinary team, comprising actuaries, data scientists, data engineers, software developers and other specialists, is uniquely equipped to tackle complex business challenges by combining technical, financial and domain expertise.

By integrating advanced technology and deep financial and business expertise, Amidel provides leaders with a strategic advantage in areas such as finance, investment banking, operations, customer service, HR, performance management, IT and security.

“At Amidel, we are driven by promises that we make to our clients,” says Ndabandaba. “We keep our commitments, solving the most complex business challenges through innovation and dedication. Our goal is to help clients harness the latest technology, build scalable solutions and thrive in an increasingly competitive, digitally driven market.

“We believe the launch of our KwaZulu-Natal branch is more than just geographic expansion, it is a statement of intent: to bridge the tech-jobs divide, empower local communities and contribute to building a prosperous, digital-first South Africa.”

For more information, visit www.amidel.co.za.