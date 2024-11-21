An open letter from Healthbridge’s CEO: Celebrating 25 years together

Luis da Silva, CEO, Healthbridge. (Image: Supplied)

As we commemorate 25 years since our founding, I am moved to reflect on the journey we have shared and to express my deep gratitude for your ongoing trust and partnership. Reaching this milestone is an opportunity to pause and thank you for your incredible impact on society. It reminds us why we began this journey: to empower healthcare professionals like you to deliver the best patient care, supported by technology that liberates and transforms lives.

This purpose is woven into our DNA: "Liberating life by transforming healthcare." It's what fuels our every decision and every innovation, and is why we’ve embraced technological advancements to better serve you.

In the early 2000s, as high-speed internet started to spread, we launched a suite of products aimed at reducing healthcare's administrative burdens – among them, our pioneering real-time claims, electronic remittance advices and the Healthbridge Hospital Suite.

As the 2010s unfolded, the growth of cloud computing and big data allowed us to scale even further. We introduced our first online platform, myPractice, which evolved and expanded our services far beyond our original scope to myMPS. Our latest platform, Healthbridge Nova, due to launch early in 2025, is an all-encompassing practice solution that is future-ready given all the industry changes coming our way. Today, we offer tools like Healthbridge Clinical – the fastest-growing clinical software – that enabled our clients to treat and digitally document over 3.2 million patient encounters over the last 12 months, safeguarding your data with the utmost security.

If you’re interested in the full story behind our 25-year journey, I invite you to click here and watch our innovation-led approach to serving our community of healthcare professionals and their staff.

As we look forward to the next 25 years, the pace of technological change is accelerating rapidly. Innovations in AI and new models of care are reshaping our landscape, offering exciting possibilities. We understand that some may see these changes as a threat to the human touch in healthcare. But our philosophy is different: technology should amplify, not replace, the skill and dedication you bring to your practice. It’s our commitment to create solutions that simplify your work, empower your teams and ultimately support the health and well-being of your patients.

So as we stand at what we consider only to be "base camp one" on our climb to new heights of serving our clients, we do so with a deep appreciation for the trust you’ve placed in us. This is a shared journey – one we could not have made without our partners, our hardworking ‘bridgians, and most importantly, our valued clients.

To each of you who has supported us over these 25 years, we extend our heartfelt thanks. We look forward to continuing this journey with you, ready to embrace the future and to build a healthcare landscape that serves us all.