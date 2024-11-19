Andela offers free training and certification for cloud-native developers

The programme aims to train 20 000 to 30 000 technologists in Africa in cloud-native development.

Software start-up and tech skills recruitment agency Andela has partnered with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) to train up to 30 000 technologists to help them secure employment in cloud-native development.

The free training programme will be offered to Andela’s talent marketplace of over 150 000 tech professionals, predominantly from Africa. Participants will be selected from this marketplace and will begin next year and unfold over two-to-three years.

Andela was founded in 2014 in Lagos, Nigeria. It is active in 135-plus countries and claims to have trained over 110 000 tech skills in Africa. As part of the Linux Foundation, CNCF provides oversight and direction for cloud native software projects, including Kubernetes.

Participants will train for the Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) certification, and the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) certification, which validates the ability to design, build, configure, and expose cloud-native applications for Kubernetes. It will take six-to-nine months to achieve the KCNA and CKAD certifications.

Chris Aniszczyk, CTO at the CNCF, said, “By standardising cloud native knowledge, developers across the globe can confidently work toward certifications that will enable them to land developer positions both within their own countries and globally. By partnering with Andela, which has a long history of training technologists in Africa, we see great opportunity in providing our training to communities that may otherwise not have access.”

Carrol Chang, Andela CEO, added, “We are excited to partner with CNCF to extend training and, ultimately, enhance job opportunities for African workers. The continent is emerging as one of the most important markets in the world. It has the fastest-growing population of developers, and its young workforce will be key to solving the tech talent shortage. Organisations are looking for talent with advanced skill sets like AI and cloud-native, and this particular skill set is a perfect addition to the Andela marketplace.”

Andela’s talent marketplace in Africa spans 49 countries.

The need for cloud-native developers continues to increase and a recent study by CNCF revealed that almost 55% of developers landed a new job because of training and certification courses.

The research showed that almost 7 in 10 (67%) said the certification made them feel more engaged and fulfilled in their work. However, 8 in 10 (81%) also said cost prevented them from completing certifications.

Clyde Seepersad, senior vice president and GM of Linux Foundation Education. “As a non-profit focused on growing open source and cultivating the IT talent needed to sustain it, partnerships – like this one with Andela – help us train and certify underrepresented groups, which is crucial to both our long-term success and amplify our impact.”

Technologists interested in becoming members of the Andela marketplace can click through to the agency’s website.