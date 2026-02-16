Andrew Baker appointed as Capitec CIO

Capitec CIO Andrew Baker.

Capitec has appointed Andrew Baker as chief information officer (CIO). In a statement to ITWeb, the Capitec says Baker, who previously served as chief technology officer, takes the helm from Wim de Bruyn, to lead the next phase of the bank's technology evolution.

It notes that Baker brings a wealth of data and technology expertise to the role and has a robust track record of driving client-led innovation over his four years at Capitec.

According to the bank, his appointment reinforces the group's commitment to its technology evolution, ensuring banking remains frictionless, relevant and simple for its 25 million clients.

It adds that De Bruyn, who has been instrumental in leading Capitec’s technology and data transformation for the past 11 years, will lead a new executive portfolio which encompasses payments, value-added services and forex.

“These changes position us to grow, to innovate and to deepen the trust our clients place in us,” says Capitec group CEO Graham Lee.

“As the digital landscape changes, we are fortifying our leadership to ensure we remain the place clients trust most.”