Android TV boxes seized in anti-piracy operation

Devices and equipment worth over R500 000 have been confiscated.

A joint operation in Lenasia on 5 November resulted in the successful seizure of hundreds of illegal streaming devices valued at more than R500 000.

This is according to DStv operator MultiChoice, which notes the operation was led by the Johannesburg Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit: Intellectual Property Group, in collaboration with members of the Protea Local Criminal Record Centre, Crime Intelligence and a MultiChoice brand holder representative.

Over the years, the video entertainment company has faced persistent challenges with piracy, which continues to threaten its revenue and content ecosystem.

In a statement, MultiChoice says the suspect was identified from July 2025 regarding his involvement in selling Android TV boxes with MultiChoice and other streaming services content.

It says a search and seizure warrant was immediately executed, resulting in the confiscation of items, including Android TV boxes, remote controls, cables, USB sticks, a laptop and a cellphone.

The company notes that all evidence documented and booked has an estimated combined value of R546 000.

During the operation, the suspect was arrested for contravening various sections of the Cyber Crimes Act. Additional charges are under consideration after analysis of all ceased evidence.

The suspect appeared in the Soweto Magistrate’s Court in Protea on 6 November and the case was postponed for further investigation.

MultiChoice points out that this operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement and private sector partners to protect intellectual property rights, support the creative industry, and clamp down on the illegal distribution of streaming devices across South Africa.

“We have continuously emphasised how piracy harms local content creators, broadcasters and the wider creative economy. This is something we are aggressively fighting against to protect the industry at large,” says Tobias Maja, senior Africa piracy manager at Irdeto.

“Through close collaboration with SAPS and the Intellectual Property Group, we are making steady progress in disrupting the networks that enable online content theft.”