MultiChoice’s piracy fight yields gains

MultiChoice has made progress in its ongoing battle against piracy in SA.

A collaborative effort between Irdeto and Western Cape law enforcement agencies has resulted in a clampdown on content piracy in the region.

Irdeto is video entertainment company MultiChoice’s anti-piracy business unit.

In a statement, MultiChoice says it successfully executed three targeted enforcement operations in the province, in partnership with the Western Cape Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit and police criminal investigations departments.

The raids, which took place between November 2024 and January, were conducted in Maitland, Wellington and Worcester, leading to multiple arrests and legal proceedings.

Individuals apprehended during these operations face serious charges, including money-laundering, copyright infringement and cyber crime offences, says MultiChoice.

Frikkie Jonker, broadcasting and cyber security anti-piracy director at Irdeto, emphasises the importance of joint efforts to combat content piracy: “We are resolute in our mission to combat piracy and protect MultiChoice’s content.

“The success of these operations underscores the strength of our partnership with law enforcement agencies, particularly the Western Cape Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit. More raids are planned, and we will continue taking firm action against illegal streaming operations.”

The collaboration between MultiChoice, Irdeto and law enforcement agencies is essential in protecting intellectual property and ensuring the broadcasting industry remains secure from illegal operators, says the company.

MultiChoice adds that the actions reinforce a clear message that “piracy will be met with swift and decisive enforcement”.