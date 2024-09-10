Suspected DStv streaming pirate raided

MultiChoice is making progress in its ongoing battle against digital piracy in South Africa.

Video entertainment firm MultiChoice has announced the arrest of another suspected DStv pirate.

In a blow to the internet streaming piracy operation known as Waka TV, a raid was carried out on Friday, in Germiston, leading to the arrest of an individual allegedly involved in theft, fraud, money-laundering and violations of the Cyber Crimes Act, says the firm.

This latest enforcement action is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on piracy spearheaded by local authorities, in collaboration with the MultiChoice Anti-Piracy Department.

According to MultiChoice, during the raid, the suspect was apprehended for allegedly aiding one of the investigation’s informants.

The suspect is accused of allegedly providing an illegal internet streaming device intended to facilitate unauthorised access to SuperSport content. This violation directly impacts broadcasters such as DStv, says MultiChoice.

It adds that the suspect has been identified as an alleged reseller connected to Waka TV, one of the most notorious piracy rings currently operating across Africa.

During the operation, it explains, the authorities seized various items, including an alleged illicit streaming device, banners advertising unauthorised sales of DStv Premium content, and a mobile phone containing the contact details of several individuals who allegedly paid for the illegal service.

Police also uncovered detailed financial records linking the suspect to another high-profile target, says MultiChoice, noting that investigators have now broadened the scope of the investigation, with authorities expecting further arrests related to this network.

The police have secured all confiscated evidence for comprehensive analysis. The suspect appeared at the Germiston Court on Monday to face charges related to his alleged involvement in these criminal activities.

The suspect’s bail hearing has been set for 16 September.

Frikkie Jonker, broadcasting cyber security anti-piracy director at MultiChoice-owned Irdeto, confirmed that more raids on resellers and outlets linked to Waka TV are imminent, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to dismantle the sprawling piracy operation.

“Friday's arrest marks another significant step in our ongoing battle against digital piracy in South Africa. We are actively tracking additional targets connected to Waka TV, and the message is clear − those participating in this illegal network will be brought to justice,” says Jonker.

This raid follows a series of high-profile actions taken against individuals and organisations involved in the piracy of DStv content across South Africa, says the video entertainment company.

MultiChoice notes it has been actively co-operating with law enforcement to protect its content from piracy.

As part of these efforts, several other arrests have been made in recent months, including those targeting key distributors of illegal streaming services.