Announcing the launch of Business Cloud Africa

Lyndon Marescia, CEO and founder of Adinga.

Vision, growth, partnership, impact

Business Cloud Africa (BC Africa) is the vision of two well-respected names in the IT industry: Lyndon Marescia, CEO and founder of Adinga, and Alan Nicholson, CEO of Unilynx Business Systems.

Propelled by their unwavering belief in the power of partnerships, and united by a distinct mission to drive cost-efficient digital transformation and cloud adoption across the continent.

“The innovative hub that is BC Africa is a cloud-first ERP solution-based partnership, born out of the opportunity to craft relevant and sustainable IT solutions, designed to service South and sub-Saharan African SMEs,” explains Marescia, joint CEO.

The shift to a connected future

The world has changed. The shift to a connected future has disrupted and dramatically transformed the business technology landscape. Rapid cloud adoption, operational efficiency driven by a demand for real-time decision making, AI infrastructure investment and compliance, are some of the pressure points SMEs face. To stay relevant and remain competitive, ERP is no longer optional.

Nicholson says: “Our own journey to deliver smarter, more resilient and more affordable solutions to our clients involved a rigorous two-year process: researching, testing and evaluating the very best modern cloud ERP platforms on the market.”

The verdict was unanimous: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central – named the best cloud ERP system by Forbes Advisor for two consecutive years, and recognised for modernising businesses through AI-powered automation and deep cloud connectivity.

And at its core, that is what BC Africa is all about: providing purpose-built, sustainable ERP solutions, “and bringing clients along” to unlock potential revenue opportunities, increase profitability and scale efficiently.

The partnership principle

Marescia and Nicholson have a steadfast belief in putting people and partnerships first.

Both have historically viewed the industry through a people-centric lens, internally and externally, and this continuity, which they believe is a crucial aspect of building healthy and successful enterprises, will drive BC Africa.

Marescia says: “Everything we do is with a deliberate and mindful objective or outcome, and top of the list is developing relationships where we are viewed and respected as a trusted advisor and partner.

Alan Nicholson, CEO of Unilynx Business Systems.

“We always have and will continue to build our brand through developing and establishing long-term relationships with our partners. Those that show up every day and contribute in whatever way their role requires to benefit the greater team, and those we serve – our customers.”

Marescia and Nicholson believe this approach has translated into decades-long, trusted and meaningful partnerships, and is the core philosophy fundamental to how BC Africa operates.

“BC Africa is committed to focusing on building partnerships. We will strive to be seen as your partner rather than your service provider, while offering dynamic products that refine efficiency and deliver robust and sustainable processes,” adds Nicholson.

No headaches. No steep upfront costs

"At its entry point, Business Central is very competitive, and then easy to scale up," explains Nicholson. "Prohibitive initial costs, the complexity of integrating legacy software, limited in-house IT expertise and complex customisation requirements are some of the hurdles SMEs face. BC Africa has been established with the express purpose of helping these businesses transition to ERP without the headaches and steep upfront costs."

One dynamic platform. Every function. One place

Flexible, scalable and built for the way work happens today, the Business Central ecosystem seamlessly brings financials, operations, sales and supply chain into a single, adaptable system – one that scales effortlessly as the business grows. With information at your fingertips and deep out-the-box integration with Microsoft 365, it drives fast, confident decision-making backed by reliable insight.

Andro Nel, BC Africa's Chief Operating Officer, specialises in ERP implementation, business process optimisation and IT strategy for SMEs. Skilled in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Nel's focus is helping clients achieve sustainable growth and measurable impact by streamlining operations and unlocking efficiency and cost savings.

“We are a partnership first, supported by a solution-based Microsoft ecosystem, serviced by a skilled team and built on a depth of IT knowledge. And together, by accelerating digital transformation, we empower African businesses to grow smarter and faster,” adds Nel.

BC Africa, backed by deep knowledge and experience serving mid-market businesses, stands on an established and firm foundation – one built on longevity, depth, meaningful collaboration and industry experience, and anchored to the rock that is Microsoft.

Bring us into the conversation – we do the heavy lifting:

(0861) 695969

alan@businesscloud.africa

lyndon@businesscloud.africa

andro@businesscloud.africa