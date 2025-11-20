Another acquisition for Workday as it targets Pipedream

From left: Workday chief communications officer Gina Sheibley, CEO Carl Eschenbach, president of product and technology Gerrit Kazmaier, and president and chief commercial officer Rob Enslin.

HR management solutions provider Workday has signed a definitive agreement to acquire California-based software company Pipedream.

It says the acquisition will strengthen its platform by connecting its human resources and finance data to more than 3 000 business applications.

Over the last two years, Workday has accelerated the pace and rate of acquisitions, having closed in on five so far, with a sixth in the works, says CEO Carl Eschenbach.

Eschenbach made the comments at an executive question-and-answer session with media yesterday, on the sidelines of the 10th Workday Rising EMEA event in Barcelona, Spain.

Pipedream will join the companies Workday has acquired: Sana Labs, Paradox, Evisort, HiredScore and Flowise. “We’re going to continue to be inquisitive going forward because when these tectonic shifts happen, we can’t all do it ourselves. We’ll look for strategic partners and bring them in, if there’s a strong fit.”

According to Workday, Pipedream is an integration platform for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, with more than 3 000 pre-built connectors to the most widely used business applications.

Pipedream will give AI agents the ability to initiate workflows, pull data and execute tasks wherever work happens – across Workday’s systems and critical third-party systems.

Furthermore, customers will be able to bring information and workflows from across their business directly into Workday and take action in the external apps their teams rely on, giving AI agents the connectivity they need to move beyond insights and complete work.

“The ultimate promise of enterprise AI is not just insights, but action,” according to Gabe Monroy, senior vice-president for platform, products and technology at Workday. “With Pipedream, AI agents will securely connect to major enterprise systems, enabling them to retrieve data and execute tasks. Workday will be the connected system for customers to plan, orchestrate and execute work.”

“We founded Pipedream to help people work faster and with far less complexity with AI, and we’re proud of the more than 5 000 customers and tens of thousands of users of Pipedream,” adds Tod Sacerdoti, founder and CEO of Pipedream.

“Joining Workday allows us to bring that simplicity to more than 11 000 organisations around the world, unlocking AI-powered workflows that make work dramatically easier.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday’s fiscal year 2026, ending 31 January 2026, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.