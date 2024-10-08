Another mobile virtual network operator launches in SA

Clarence Nethengwe, MD of Old Mutual Mass Foundation cluster and CEO designate of the Old Mutual Bank.

Insurance company Old Mutual has become the latest player to enter South Africa’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market, saying it will offer affordable data and reliable connectivity.

According to a statement, through the new service, Old Mutual is looking to transform mobile connectivity in the lower segment market, offering competitive mobile services to meet the needs of today’s connected customer.

It says it has utilised its experience in financial services and understanding of the local mass market to offer a proposition that will meet customers’ core mobile needs.

Users will get access to reliable LTE coverage across the country, leveraging Cell C’s network for high-speed mobile services, it adds.

From R5, customers can get a SIM card from any Old Mutual branch, and buy data and airtime from a variety of channels: branch, partners or digital.

Clarence Nethengwe, MD of Old Mutual Mass Foundation cluster and CEO designate of the soon to be launched Old Mutual Bank, explains: “The launch of the MVNO service − which will be known as Old Mutual Connect − is part of our integrated financial services strategy to deliver tangible value-added services to our customers.

“Affordable data and reliable connectivity are critical for our customers in the mass market to fully participate in the mainstream economy. It is also an important enabler for our customers to interact with the rest of our propositions digitally.”

Cell C is the largest provider of MVNO services in SA, although MTN and Vodacom have also launched platforms of their own.

An Africa Analysis report released in March reveals SA’s MVNO market witnessed significant growth over the past three years, with nine new MVNO brands launched during this period.

The new players are PnP Mobile, Boxercom, Poket Mobile, Sakeng Mobile, K’nect Mobile, TFG Connect, Capitec Connect, Melon Mobile and Afrihost Mobile, it says.

Since MVNOs don’t have to invest in building and maintaining network infrastructure, they can often offer competitive pricing and flexible plans without the same level of investment required by traditional operators, it says.

Old Mutual Connect’s proposition includes data bundles that can be personalised, from data-intensive users, to those who need basic talk and messaging.