Anthropic’s Claude to bolster data sovereignty in SA – TrendAI

Gareth Redelinghuys, country MD, TrendAI sub-Saharan Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The partnership between TrendAI and Anthropic, announced in April 2026, centres on an architectural decision with direct implications for companies operating under South African law, according to Gareth Redelinghuys, country MD of TrendAI sub-Saharan Africa.

As a result, AI assistant Claude will be embedded across TrendAI’s platform, TrendAI Vision One, to power agentic workflows, automation and AI-native security operations, and to develop threat research identifying vulnerabilities in AI systems and infrastructure.

Redelinghuys underlines the significance of the partnership for the South African market, specifically regarding the application of AI in compliance with POPIA.

“POPIA has been in force long enough that ‘we're still working on compliance’ doesn't fly anymore. Section 72 restricts cross-border transfers of personal information. Section 19 holds organisations accountable for the safeguards they put in place. The Regulator has moved from guidance to enforcement. Fines have been issued. Names have been published,” says Redelinghuys.

“Now layer AI on top of that. Every prompt potentially contains personal information. Every model output is derived from training data that may have included a customer record, a citizen ID or a medical claim. If that data leaves South Africa to be processed in Virginia or Dublin, the organisation that sent it is still the responsible party.”

This is where the partnership makes a difference, says Redelinghuys, specifically because SA now has a locally governed data centre with its own data lake.

“It runs Claude Opus 4.7 – Anthropic's frontier-grade model. It is governed under South African law, by a South African entity, with audit trails a South African regulator can actually read.”

The architecture is deliberate, he adds, highlighting several outcomes:

Data stays in jurisdiction. No "trust us, the contract covers it" conversation required. Workloads, queries and logs are all governed locally.

Sovereign AI stops being a government slide. The Department of Communications has been talking about sovereign cloud and sovereign AI for two years. This is the first credible implementation a CISO can point to without booking flights to Brussels for a reference visit.

This is phase one. The data centre and data lake are the foundation for an African rollout. For multinationals running operations from Johannesburg into Lagos, Nairobi and Cairo, that signal carries more weight than any feature comparison.

According to Redelinghuys, no competitor currently has a locally governed data centre with its own data lake on African soil, with a frontier AI partner running on top of it.

"For CISOs and architects, the brief gets simpler: AI capability without the regulatory exposure arriving six months later. For government, the case is more direct: citizens' data processed by AI inside the country that issued them an ID,” he says.

Redelinghuys believes the market should pay close attention to how Treasury and larger SOEs reference "sovereign AI" in tenders; how boardroom conversation moves from prohibition to procurement; and key developments in Africa that SA should be aware of.

“The infrastructure exists. The legal framework fits. The frontier model is running locally. There are very few moments in enterprise technology where the responsible choice and the capable choice are the same choice. This is one of them,” he adds.

In the official partnership announcement, Ash Alhashim, head of cyber security GTM at Anthropic, said: "By using Claude to power TrendAI Vision One and initiatives like TrendAI Zero Day Initiative and Pwn2Own, TrendAI is advancing the next iteration of vulnerability discovery and reporting – and tilting the scales towards defenders."