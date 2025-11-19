APP Solutions acquires ESCROWSURE to expand global footprint in software escrow, tech due diligence

APP Solutions, a European group leader in technology due diligence and software IP protection, has acquired ESCROWSURE, which positions itself as South Africa’s foremost software escrow provider, in a move that brings global tools and standards to the African software and compliance market.
The acquisition marks a strategic step for both companies, combining APP Solutions’ structure dedicated to protecting innovation and software investments with ESCROWSURE’s trusted local delivery and 20-year footprint in southern Africa. ESCROWSURE clients now gain access to advanced cyber security assessments, IP audits, AI maturity reviews and code-level analytics to support investment, regulatory and continuity priorities.
Vaultinum, a subsidiary of APP Solutions, has been named Technology Advisory Firm of the Year 2025 by Private Equity Wire, recognised for its expert-led technical due diligence platform that combines automated code analysis with human-led insight. ESCROWSURE, now also part of the APP Solutions group, supports major financial institutions, including ABSA, Discovery, Sanlam and Old Mutual. With over two decades of experience, ESCROWSURE brings deep operational knowledge of risk, governance and regulatory compliance across critical software systems used by blue-chip corporates.
“This is a transformative moment for ESCROWSURE and our clients,” said Anthony Watson, CEO of ESCROWSURE. “APP Solutions brings not only world-class expertise, but also a shared commitment to business continuity, IP protection and global regulatory alignment. Our clients can now access global standards and local support in a single partnership.”
There are no changes to existing client agreements, local teams or operational delivery. ESCROWSURE will continue to operate under its own brand and leadership, with expanded service offerings now available through APP Solutions’ international group infrastructure.
APP Solutions
APP Solutions is a European technology group focused on digital trust, software risk management, and IP protection. With subsidiaries including Vaultinum, Evidency, and ESCROWSURE, the group provides end-to-end solutions that help businesses and investors safeguard software assets, ensure compliance, and mitigate operational risk.
Operating across Europe, the UK, and USA & EMEA, APP Solutions delivers expertise in software escrow, technical due diligence, digital evidence certification, and cybersecurity auditing. Its services are trusted by private equity firms, legal professionals, government agencies, and blue-chip corporates seeking to protect innovation and maintain resilience in software-driven environments.
ESCROWSURE
ESCROWSURE, formerly known as Escrow Europe, has led the software escrow market in Southern Africa for more than 20 years. The company provides ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certified business continuity solutions to financial institutions, insurers, healthcare providers, and universities, as well as 15 central banks worldwide. ESCROWSURE is recognised for its full-verification escrow process, sector-specific compliance expertise, and its track record of protecting mission-critical third-party software systems.