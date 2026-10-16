AppConverge brings agentic AI recruitment, human accountability to HR Indaba

Dr Amber Anderson, Managing Director of Cristal Capital, and Mookho Kabi, Founder and CEO of AppConverge.

AppConverge will participate in both HR Indaba and IT Indaba 2026, with its Gold partnership at HR Indaba featuring a People Recruit demonstration and a fireside discussion on AI and human accountability in hiring.

Anyone who has worked in recruitment knows how quickly the admin can take over. A role needs filling. Applications come in, interviews need arranging and candidates want to know where they stand. Before long, the HR team is spending more time keeping the process moving than getting to know the people in it. Somehow, “just following up” has become a sizeable part of the job description.

AI can help with some of that work. But when it starts influencing who gets considered for a job, there are questions worth asking. Who sets the criteria? Who checks a recommendation? And who takes responsibility when something does not look right?

These are the questions AppConverge will bring to HR Indaba on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, at the Sandton Convention Centre. As a Gold partner, the company will showcase AppConverge People and host a fireside conversation titled “When AI Starts Hiring: What HR Must Still Own?”

The session runs from 1:20pm to 2:10pm in boardroom 4, Culture Corner. AppConverge will also be at IT Indaba on Wednesday, 21 October, as a Silver partner, with an exhibition stand at the same venue.

Giving HR room to focus

An application sitting in an inbox might seem like a small thing. So does an interview that takes another week to arrange, or a candidate update that nobody has had time to send. Together, those delays affect the hiring team, the business and the person waiting for an answer.

People Recruit, part of AppConverge People, brings agentic AI into recruitment to help reduce manual administration, support candidate matching and connect the steps in the hiring process. The aim is to give HR teams more room to assess people properly and keep candidate communication moving.

“Technology can support decisions, while people remain accountable for them,” says Mookho Kabi, founder and CEO of AppConverge.

A real example to start the conversation

The HR Indaba session will begin with a short People Recruit demonstration. From there, the conversation opens up: what can AI usefully take on, and what does HR need to stay close to?

Kabi will be joined by Dr Amber Anderson, Managing Director of Cristal Capital. Lesang Tshoke, Marketing, Branding and PR at AppConverge, will moderate the discussion.

Expect a practical conversation about the parts of recruitment that slow teams down, how to question an AI recommendation and why a candidate’s circumstances still matter. There will also be room to consider what HR teams need to learn as they begin using these tools.

The approach is straightforward. Set the criteria. Review the recommendation. Own the decision, then check the outcome. Those responsibilities need to be clear, however much of the surrounding work is automated.

Start with the problem

Recruitment is one part of the picture. AppConverge People also includes People Operations and People Learn, bringing employee administration and learning into the broader journey. For teams working across separate systems, the value starts with understanding where work gets repeated or held up.

“Treat HR technology as a business improvement initiative,” says Kabi. “Begin by asking: ‘Which problem are we solving, who experiences it and what should improve?’”

That gives organisations a useful starting point. A recruitment backlog needs a different response from a slow employee approval process. Knowing which problem needs attention also makes it easier to judge whether the technology is helping.

Meet the team at both Indabas

AppConverge’s work spans data and analytics, AI, SAP, AWS and project delivery. Across both events, the team will be available to discuss how that experience can support the challenges organisations are working through.

Join the Gold-partner session at HR Indaba on 20 October, from 1:20pm to 2:10pm in boardroom 4, Culture Corner, or visit the AppConverge exhibition stand. The team will also be exhibiting at IT Indaba on 21 October as a Silver partner.

To explore AppConverge People or request a demonstration, visit people.appconverge.com.