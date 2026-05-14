AppConverge joins PMSA to strengthen project management in SA

Busisiwe Malobane, SAP IT Director at AppConverge.

AppConverge is proud to announce its membership with Project Management South Africa (PMSA), which positions itself as the leading body for project management excellence in the country.

As a company committed to delivering technology-driven solutions supported by expert project management services, helping clients streamline operations and achieve successful project outcomes, this membership underscores AppConverge's dedication to fostering an organisational culture of professional development, continuous learning, innovation and collaboration.

“Joining PMSA aligns with our mission to enhance project management capabilities within the IT and construction sectors,” said Busisiwe Malobane, SAP IT Director at AppConverge. “We are committed to upskilling our teams and delivering projects that meet the highest standards of efficiency and excellence. Project management is one of the key pillars of successful delivery, and this partnership is highly valuable to us."

AppConverge believes project management is more than a technical function – it is the heartbeat of transformation, the architecture of accountability and the engine of sustainable development. By aligning with PMSA, AppConverge reaffirms its commitment to professional standards, ethical leadership and investing in the future of its people, its clients and its country.

This partnership will allow AppConverge to contribute to national conversations on project governance, risk mitigation and innovation – areas where the company has consistently demonstrated leadership. Through hybrid methodologies, audit-ready systems and lessons learned frameworks, AppConverge is ready to share knowledge, learn and grow alongside South Africa’s leading project professionals.

AppConverge is particularly excited to support PMSA’s initiatives in education, certification and thought leadership. Together, AppConverge and PMSA will champion project environments that foster transparency, resilience and measurable impact – from infrastructure development to digital transformation programmes.

For clients, this membership means enhanced assurance. For employees, it represents deeper professional development opportunities. For the broader community, it signals AppConverge commitment to shaping a future where projects are not only delivered, but delivered right the first time, in line with its 'Get It Right The First Time Campaign'.

AppConverge looks forward to collaborating with PMSA members, challenging industry conventions and co-creating a legacy of excellence that advances project management practices across South Africa and beyond.