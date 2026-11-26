Mookho Kabi, Founder and CEO of AppConverge, photographed at HR Indaba 2026.

AppConverge has been named a finalist in the Top Women Business in ICT & Ecommerce category, sponsored by Telkom, at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2026.

The finalist announcement puts a spotlight on a South African technology business and the people behind its work.

For AppConverge, led by Founder and CEO Mookho Kabi, the announcement is a moment to recognise the team behind the business, alongside the clients and partners who have been part of its journey.

Technology with people in the picture

AppConverge’s work spans data and analytics, artificial intelligence, SAP, AWS and project delivery. Its AppConverge People offering brings together People Recruit, People Operations and People Learn, connecting recruitment, employee operations and learning across the people journey.

That relationship between technology and people was also central to the company’s participation in HR Indaba and IT Indaba in October. At HR Indaba, its session, “When AI Starts Hiring: What HR Must Still Own?” explored the continuing importance of human judgment and accountability as organisations introduce an agentic AI platform into recruitment.

For AppConverge, the milestone is also an opportunity to continue the conversation about the people behind digital progress. Building digital capability involves more than introducing new tools. It means helping teams develop their skills and use technology with confidence.

A milestone for the team

AppConverge’s recognition is as a finalist in the ICT & Ecommerce category. The category winner has yet to be announced.

The winners will be revealed at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards ceremony on 3 December 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.



