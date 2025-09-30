Appgate launches new Application Discovery Service

Accelerate zero trust network access adoption.

Appgate, the secure access company, provides Application Discovery Service, a cloud-delivered solution designed to automate application access discovery and entitlement refinement. This service enables organisations to accelerate zero trust network access adoption by providing enhanced visibility into user access patterns and enforcing precise, least-privilege access controls.

Organisations transitioning to zero trust often struggle to define granular entitlements due to a lack of visibility into which applications users are accessing. Many initially replicate legacy VPN access models, unintentionally granting excessive permissions that increase security risks. Traditional methods of auditing access – such as manual log reviews – are time-consuming, error-prone and delay zero trust implementation.

"Achieving true zero trust requires a deep understanding of user access patterns, but many organisations struggle with this due to limited visibility and manual processes," said Michael Levy, SVP of Product Management at Appgate. "Our Application Discovery Service removes these barriers by delivering automated, data-driven insights that empower security teams to implement least-privilege access efficiently and with confidence."

Appgate’s Application Discovery Service leverages artificial intelligence to analyse network connection data, identify access patterns and recommend refined entitlements. By automating this process, organisations can swiftly enforce zero trust principles while minimising administrative overhead and compliance risks.

Key features and benefits include:

Faster zero trust deployment – Automates entitlement refinement, reducing set-up time.

– Automates entitlement refinement, reducing set-up time. Enhanced security – Minimises lateral movement and unauthorised access by enforcing application-specific controls.

– Minimises lateral movement and unauthorised access by enforcing application-specific controls. Operational efficiency – Eliminates manual discovery processes, freeing IT and security teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

– Eliminates manual discovery processes, freeing IT and security teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Regulatory compliance – Enforces granular least-privilege access control to align with regulatory compliance requirements.

– Enforces granular least-privilege access control to align with regulatory compliance requirements. Seamless user experience – Ensures uninterrupted access while security teams refine entitlements in the background.

“Appgate’s Application Discovery Service has been a force multiplier in our zero trust adoption. By providing deep, real-time insight into application access behaviours and automating entitlement refinement, we’ve been able to enforce least-privilege access with surgical precision. Crucially, we’ve done this without degrading the user experience or slowing down the business. Striking the right balance between robust security and dependable, authorised access is non-negotiable – and Appgate has helped us deliver exactly that,” said Sean Calista, Director of Information Security, CloudZero.

“Understanding and controlling application access is a critical component of zero trust security. Appgate’s Application Discovery Service provides unparalleled visibility into access patterns, making it easier to refine entitlements and enforce least-privilege policies. This innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to helping organisations secure their environments with precision and efficiency,” said Sean Glansbeek, Chief Executive Officer, Private Protocol.

