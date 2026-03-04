AppGate presents Agentic AI Core Protection

Embrace AI-driven transformation while maintaining security and compliance.

AppGate, which positions itself as a leader in zero trust network access, presents Agentic AI Core Protection, a new capability within AppGate ZTNA designed to secure AI workloads deployed in enterprise core environments across on-premises and cloud venues. This innovation enables organisations to embrace AI-driven transformation while maintaining robust security and compliance.

Addressing emerging AI security challenges

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, agents are increasingly deployed in servers, VMs and Kubernetes clusters, typically as part of a corporate policy for security and compliance. These deployments often expose APIs and web interfaces, creating new attack surfaces.

Traditional ZTNA solutions focus on user endpoints, leaving gaps for non-human identities and machine-to-machine traffic. This exposes organisations to risks such as lateral movement, unauthorised access and compliance violations.

“AI agents are transforming enterprise operations – but they also open new attack surfaces. Extending zero trust to the network layer is critical,” said Leo Taddeo, CEO at AppGate. Agentic AI Core Protection locks down AI agents at the core, so organisations can innovate at scale without compromising security and compliance.”

Agentic AI Core Protection: Extending zero trust to AI workloads

AppGate ZTNA now provides identity-based security and micro-perimeters for both human and machine workloads in both on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring AI agents remain isolated from unauthorised access and operate within strict compliance boundaries.

Key features and benefits include:

Linux Headless Client – Enforces ZTNA on servers and VMs without a UI, ideal for AI workloads.

– Enforces ZTNA on servers and VMs without a UI, ideal for AI workloads. Kubernetes integration : Sidecar and node-level enforcement for pod-level isolation.

: Sidecar and node-level enforcement for pod-level isolation. Dynamic access policies: Role-based, context-aware and posture-driven entitlements.

Role-based, context-aware and posture-driven entitlements. Cross-platform ZTNA clients: Secure user access to APIs and dashboards across Windows, macOS, Linux and mobile.

General availability

