Apple iPhone 16e available for pre-order in SA

The iPhone 16e will be powered by the same A18 chip found in the more expensive iPhone 16 base model.

South African customers are now able to pre-order the Apple iPhone 16e, billed as the most affordable device in the iPhone 16 range.

The iPhone 16e comes five months after the release of the iPhone 16 line-up; however, there was no mention of the 16e at the time.

Apple’s more affordable phones have in the past been launched under the SE range.

The new device features Apple Intelligence, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) intuitive personal intelligence system, only made available in the iPhone 15 and 16 line-up.

According to Apple, the iPhone 16e is a good option for those looking to keep costs down, but still wanting the latest iPhone capabilities, including the 48MP Fusion camera and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

With pricing starting at R15 999, pre-orders in SA begin today at 3pm, with availability from Friday, 28 February.

The iPhone 16e is powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, says Kaiann Drance, Apple VP of worldwide iPhone product marketing.

When outside of cellular and WiFi coverage, Apple’s satellite features − including emergency SOS, roadside assistance, messages and Find My via satellite − will help iPhone 16e users stay connected and get assistance during time of need, notes Apple.

According to Forbes, the US tech giant reported $69.1 billion in iPhone sales in the last quarter, falling short of Wall Street forecasts by nearly $2 billion.

Apple’s sales in China also failed to meet expectations, at $2.4 billion short of forecasts during the quarter, generating $18.5 billion in the country dominated by Android smartphone brands.

However, the company reached overall 4% year-over-year sales growth and 10% net profit.

According to TrendForce, Apple Intelligence is the highlight of the iPhone 16 series. The personal intelligence puts generative models at the core of iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, and powers new features to help users communicate, work and easily express themselves.

While the large language model parameters on Apple’s devices are not as extensive as those on Android phones, Apple is expected to achieve superior system integration as a result of its closed ecosystem, self-developed processors and strong control over app development, says TrendForce.