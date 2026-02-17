Applications open for 2026 cleantech challenge

Representatives from 2026 National Cleantech Innovation Challenge partner organisations. (Image: Supplied)

The 2026 National Cleantech Innovation Challenge (NCIC) is inviting applications for scalable, locally-led solutions to SA’s most pressing provincial climate, energy, agricultural and economic challenges.

The NCIC 2026 is led by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), in partnership with Network for Global Innovation, regional innovation hubs and Start-Up Culture.

According to a statement, this year’s competition consists of nine provincial challenges, each focused on a predefined market or technology gap that hinders individual provincial development.

“This is all built around actionable delivery,” says Vusi Skosana, executive for innovation and enabling support at TIA. “All our provinces are beset by different transition realities. We wanted to create a framework where national coordination can support solutions ready to be tested and taken to market by local innovators.”

Skosana adds that the challenge comes as provinces are pressured to translate policy into action.

For example, Mpumalanga is navigating the move away from coal and needs to create alternative sources of employment. The Northern and Western Cape are expanding renewable energy generation, while farming provinces, like the Free State, are under immense strain from declining soil quality, climate events and the legacy of mining.

Each province has been allocated a defined challenge to solve.

“With NCIC 2026, we place small and medium enterprises at the centre of these responses,” notes Skosana. “Applications are open to all South Africa-based innovators, entrepreneurs, SMMEs and research teams with scalable cleantech solutions aligned to provincial priorities.”

He further comments that the focus of NCIC 2026 is on taking viable ideas out of the pilot phase and into everyday use, with participants gaining access to technical and commercial expertise, acceleration pathways and networks of partners and investors.

“As the pace of our transition needs accelerate, we have no choice but to embolden our people. And we do this through national coordination, provincial priorities and enterprise-level innovation,” he states.

Applications close on 21 April.