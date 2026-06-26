Applications open for 2026 Global Cleantech Innovation Programme

Representative for the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme South Africa. (Image supplied).

Applications are open for the 2026 Global Cleantech Innovation Programme South Africa (GCIP-SA), which supports innovators in building scalable businesses that deliver environmental and economic impact.

The initiative, led by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

The programme targets South African innovators developing clean technologies with strong commercial potential. Emphasis is placed on supporting women, youth, people with disabilities and entrepreneurs from previously marginalised provinces.

"Every challenge creates an opportunity for innovation," said Patrick Krappie, executive innovation enabler at TIA. “The challenge is getting those technologies to market through commercialisation, developing robust enterprises and actually making a socio-economic impact."

The programme runs against a backdrop of high youth unemployment. Statistics South Africa's first quarter 2026 Labour Force Survey recorded a youth unemployment rate of 60%.

Tervern Jaftha, CEO and founder of StartUp Culture, said GCIP-SA has supported over 100 small and medium enterprises and start-ups since 2014. “Partech Africa's 2025 Africa Tech Venture Capital Report found that cleantech overtook fintech as Africa's most-funded sector in early 2025, attracting 35% of all start-up investment."

Successful applicants receive mentorship, business support and access to networks that can help turn promising ideas into viable businesses.

Applications close on 10 July.