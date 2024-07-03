Applications open for NACI-funded PhD scholarships

The National Advisory Council on Innovation offers two fully-funded PhD scholarships.

The National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI) is inviting PhD candidates pursuing studies in science, technology and innovation policy to apply for two fully-funded scholarships.

NACI is an institutional body of the Department of Science and Innovation that aims to advise the minister on the role and contribution of science, mathematics, innovation and technology, in an effort to achieve government's innovation agenda.

The scholarships, offered through the National Research Foundation (NRF), will cover the full cost of study, including annual tuition fees, accommodation allowance (university-owned or privately-rented accommodation), and transport and food allowances, says NACI.

The applicants must be full-time students who are registered, or intend to register, for a PhD at any South African public university for the 2025 academic year. They must also be South African citizens, or have permanent resident status.

In terms of qualifications, the applicants must hold a relevant Master's Degree from a university in SA or abroad. If the latter, it must be recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority.

Furthermore, they must have achieved a minimum of 65% at Master's level, be 32 years old or younger in the year of application, as well as be able to work independently and as part of a team.

NACI indicates the applicants may not be in full-time employment while they are studying.

According to a statement, shortlisted applicants will be linked to the NRF Connect system to submit their application for funding.

“They will receive an NRF application reference number and their application will be sent to their chosen university for screening and review. If the university recommends an application for funding, the NRF will continue with the process.”

To apply, candidates must send a short CV to professor Anastassios Pouris at apouris@icon.co.za by 19 July. The CV should include a proposed PhD topic or area of interest.