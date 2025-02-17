Applications open for #YouthStartCT challenge

Last year’s winners, from left: Yanga Ngcayisa, Charnelle Davids and Katlego Montewa.

The City of Cape Town has opened applications for its annual #YouthStartCT entrepreneurial challenge.

The #YouthStartCT competition is promoted by the City of Cape Town. Its objective is to give entrepreneurs access to developmental opportunities and resources to unlock opportunities for their business and so stimulate job creation.

Categories for this year’s contest are agriculture and farming, information technology, finance and business services, tourism and manufacturing, says the city in a statement.

“The #YouthStartCT competition has attracted hundreds of young business owners and would-be entrepreneurs since its launch, and we hope to see many more entrants exploiting the opportunity this year,” says councillor Francine Higham, mayoral committee member for community services and health.

“This flagship youth development programme offers opportunities for new ideas and collaboration between participants, coaching and mentoring, and seed funding for the top performers. Thriving businesses need employees and resources, which opens doors for others seeking employment, and ultimately helps stimulate our local economy.”

Applications are open until 16 March for Cape Town residents between the ages of 18 and 35.

Those wishing to enter are required to create and upload a short video to communicate their proposal and why they think it will succeed. They must also indicate whether they are entering an existing business or a business idea.

According to the city, the top 100 participants will be selected from the online applications and divided into ideation phase and existing businesses.

Furthermore, there will be roughly eight weeks of training and mentoring, and three elimination rounds to whittle down the group from 100 to the top contenders.

In June, the top three existing businesses winners and the top five business ideas will be announced at a gala event.

The city invites entrepreneurs with established businesses, as well as those in the concept or planning phase, to apply now.

Applications can be submitted here.