Arch Analytics – embedded business intelligence

Providing on-demand, visual and comparative reporting.

Arch Retail is excited to introduce Arch Analytics, a powerful business intelligence (BI) tool designed specifically for retail businesses. It provides store owners and managers with on-demand, visual and comparative reporting to track performance, reduce inefficiencies and make better business decisions – fast.

Your challenges, our solutions

Manual reporting overload: Automates key reports like sales, basket value and stock turn.

Automates key reports like sales, basket value and stock turn. Spreadsheet chaos: Reduces reliance on Excel with real-time, visual dashboards.

Reduces reliance on Excel with real-time, visual dashboards. Data silos and inaccuracy: Ensures integrity with system-based, untouched transaction data.

Ensures integrity with system-based, untouched transaction data. Reactive decision-making: Promotes proactive insight across store performance, stock and margins.

Promotes proactive insight across store performance, stock and margins. Limited BI access: Delivers enterprise-grade intelligence without requiring third-party BI software.

Key features and dashboards

KPI dashboards (current year vs previous year)

Sales, basket value, basket count, GP %

Stock holding, stock turn, loyalty swipes

Interactive with click-drill down functionality

Export to PDF or excel

Transaction and basket analysis

Basket size analysis

Basket size trends (five-week and 13-week)

Purchase-to-sale ratios

Tender and transaction type analytics

If you’re still spending 30 minutes building reports in Excel or exporting data to make sense of your store, it’s time to change. Arch Analytics automates the insights you need, letting you act in the moment – not a week later.

Why Arch Analytics was developed

Retailers need more than data – they need insight. While traditional systems either limit access or overwhelm users with spreadsheets, Arch Analytics transforms data into digestible dashboards and trend-based reporting, empowering users to:

Understand their performance.

Spot issues early.

Plan for profitability.

Because Arch Retail has always stored raw transaction data, users already have the goldmine; Arch Analytics simply puts the tools in their hands to mine it.

Contact

Tel: (+27) 21 556 2724 E-mail: webinfo@archretail.com