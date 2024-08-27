Arch Fuel solution enhanced by latest fuel integrations

Arch Fuel's integrated management solution addresses the needs of the convenience store and the forecourt.

Arch Retail Solutions positions itself as a leading retail management solutions service provider in southern Africa. A suite of integrated solutions is applied in a variety of FMCG retail stores. The solution was developed initially for supermarkets and wholesale cash and carry stores, but has branched out into liquor stores, butcheries, convenience stores, cosmetic stores, bakeries, fresh produce and DIY.

A more recent development is the launch of Arch Fuel. Traditional fuel retail sites have two separate solutions for the forecourt and the convenience store, resulting in two different sets of operational and management requirements. Arch Fuel offers an integrated management solution that addresses the needs of both the convenience store and the forecourt. One system ensures consolidated management control and performance reporting, making the life of a fuel retailer easier. For more information on Arch Fuel: https://www.archretail.com/solutions/arch-fuel/.

Arch is excited to announce that Arch Fuel, in partnership with BB Software Development, now integrates seamlessly with both the FNB MiniPOS and the DOMS forecourt controller, positioning Arch Fuel in a class of its own. The FNB MiniPOS integration offers the following:

ABSA loyalty programmes – ABSA rewards at Sasol

Nedbank loyalty programmes – Nedbank Greenbacks

FNB loyalty programmes – eBucks, Shell V+ Cards, Clicks ClubCard

In addition, the development offers new DOMS controller integration, facilitating the following:

Interfaces to 24 automatic tank gauges (ATGs).

Compatibility with 78 different pump and dispenser brands and types.

Support for price poles.

These integrations significantly enhance the operational capabilities and customer engagement strategies at fuel retail outlets.

For many years, fuel retail solutions have been imported with a high price tag. Any features improvement is also done abroad, pushing up the imported solution’s cost even further. Arch Fuel, being locally developed and enhanced, addresses the problematic costs effectively, making it an attractive solution.