Arch Retail empowers DIY sector with purpose-built POS, stock control, business management tools

Arch Retail continues to cement its position as a leader in retail technology, providing specialised tools and features that meet the complex operational demands of hardware, tool and DIY stores. From pallet control to price flexibility, Arch delivers an all-in-one integrated solution designed to support everything from small independent traders to large-scale operations.

Arch Retail has been purpose-built to serve the evolving needs of stores that manage fast-moving inventory, bulk orders and customer projects – without compromising speed or control.

Hardware and DIY stores manage large product ranges with customers who shop both for one bolt and a full building’s worth of material. Arch meets these needs with:

Inventory and stock control

Unlimited SKUs – handle thousands of small, even weighted items like screws and nails.

– handle thousands of small, even weighted items like screws and nails. Pallet control – manage pallet quantities for both receiving and returns.

– manage pallet quantities for both receiving and returns. Blind receiving – prevents stock miscounts by removing quantity visibility from staff, enhancing accountability. Great for bonus stock!

– prevents stock miscounts by removing quantity visibility from staff, enhancing accountability. Great for bonus stock! Store-hold functionality – customers can order and pay in advance and collect in phases, ideal for large projects.

Smarter selling at the till

Bar code and PLU creation for non-bar coded goods like sand, stone or trusses.

for non-bar coded goods like sand, stone or trusses. POS shortcuts – fast access to bulky product categories for efficient checkout.

– fast access to bulky product categories for efficient checkout. Multi-tier pricing – support pricing for retail, trade and contractor clients.

– support pricing for retail, trade and contractor clients. Flexible pricing tools – including price calculators, combo promotions and future price lists.

Mobility, efficiency and customer experience

Arch Mobile – for picking, stock takes and exit security validation.

– for picking, stock takes and exit security validation. Lay-by and direct deposit options – support flexible payment methods.

– support flexible payment methods. Competition slips and loyalty integrations – drive in-store engagement and upselling.

– drive in-store engagement and upselling. E-commerce integration – unify in-store and online operations with eStore.

Arch Retail gives DIY and hardware stores the ability to operate with the same precision and insight as major retail chains – while still supporting the complexities of project-based buying, bulk sales and heavy-duty stock control. Whether it's tracking bulk cement deliveries or generating price quotes that reflect trade discounts and future orders, Arch ensures that every part of the retail journey is smooth, secure and scalable.

