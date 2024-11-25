Arch Retail introduces Self Checkout Solution, revolutionising retail in SA

Arch Retail Self Checkout Solution. (Image: Supplied)

Arch Retail Solutions, a leader in retail and wholesale management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Self Checkout (SCO) Solution, now live in two of South Africa's largest and most prestigious hypermarkets. This milestone underscores Arch Retail’s commitment to providing innovative, customer-focused solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern retail while delivering the edge in retail excellence.

The SCO is a solution tailored for convenience targeting card-paying customers with smaller basket sizes, averaging 15 items or less – an ideal fit for the growing demand for quick, independent transactions. With an average of 54% of customers paying by card, SCOs allow customers to scan, pay and complete their purchases efficiently, reducing time spent in store.

Average basket size. (Image: Supplied)

Card vs cash purchases. (Image: Supplied)

SCOs offer more than speed – it optimises floor space. Two SCO terminals fit into the same space as one traditional checkout lane, effectively doubling customer service capacity without sacrificing merchandising space. Importantly, both stores that adopted the SCO solution retained their traditional lanes, enhancing customer experience without reducing service options.

While some consumers prefer traditional point-of-sale lanes, particularly for cash payments, or enjoy the convenience of bag packers, the SCO solution provides an alternative for those seeking a faster, hassle-free experience.

Happy SCO users. (Images: Supplied)

The SCO solution integrates seamlessly with Arch Retail’s suite of retail management tools, offering real-time data synchronisation, secure payment processing and loyalty integration. “Through our long-standing partnership with Partner Tech Europe, we’ve designed a best-in-class solution that combines advanced technology with ease of use. Their support and collaborative approach have been instrumental in developing a scalable, reliable and high-performance solution,” said Casey-Lee Venter, Marketing Manager at Arch Retail.

This launch positions Arch Retail as a leader in South African retail technology, addressing consumer needs and operational challenges.

For more information on Arch Retail's Self Checkout Solution, please visit:

https://www.archretail.com/solutions/arch-self-checkout/.